UK building its own streak against Gators

Oct. 1—LEXINGTON

It might be time to start talking about a new streak.

For nearly four decades between 1980 and 2017, Florida dominated the football series against Kentucky — going 37-1 during that stretch, including a 31-game winning run that came to be known simply as "The Streak."

Now, the Wildcats are on a streak of their own, albeit a modest one.

UK zipped out to a 23-0 lead on the way to a 33-14 conquest of No. 22 Florida on Saturday at Kroger Field, giving the Wildcats their third straight win over the once-untouchable Gators.

Of course, Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops wanted to only focus on the game at hand, especially since the Cats hadn't performed up to his standards yet this season.

"I hadn't thought about that at all," Stoops said of the rivalry. "This was such a big game for this moment, for this team. And I am happy for that team. They just knew that we were close and there was more, and they have been working and working and eventually you want it to pay off.

"We always talk about that. 'Keep on working, don't grow weary of doing right, keep on working hard, doing things right, planting those seeds.' If you don't, you have no chance in big games and big moments. I think we learned a lot and we have a lot further to go. And, if we keep this attitude and work ethic, good things lie ahead of us."

Led by running back Ray Davis, who rushed for 280 yards on 26 attempts and scored four total touchdowns, it was the Cats who possessed the ultra-dangerous rushing attack — and it was on full display for 334 total yards and 9.1 yards per rush.

At no point did Davis let up, and it wasn't to keep piling up stats.

"I was just trying to keep my head in the game," said the Vanderbilt transfer, who finished with the third-best rushing performance in UK history. "I think once you focus on the statistical part of the game, you start to lose your mojo and your juice. Guys were coming up to me and congratulating me and I was like, 'It's only the first quarter, we have to keep going and have to keep pounding.' The result showed today, getting the W."

The Cats entered the game ranked 92nd in the FBS with only 131.5 rushing yards per game, which had drawn ire throughout the fan base.

After the game, though, center Eli Cox was asked if the vaunted Big Blue Wall had returned.

"I think it's a great first step to being back, absolutely," he said. "It's a statement by not only our offensive line, but our tight ends, our receivers and then Ray running the ball. It takes all of us. Our tight ends did a great job communicating, our tackles and working together with them in practice, Ray Davis, Demie Sumo-Karngbaye, Jutahn McClain, Ramon Jefferson, all those guys hitting the right holes at the right time.

"Great play calling, great execution all around, it was an awesome performance by the offense."

Second-year Florida coach Billy Napier agreed.

"Hats off to Kentucky and Coach Stoops," he said. "They were ready to play, and they flat-out beat us. They were the more physical team, controlled the line of scrimmage and the edges of the formation, and they protected their quarterback."

For Cats fans, it was simply a great day — and, perhaps, the start of their own streak over the Gators.

"We jump out at such a strong start, and at the end they were kind of quiet," Stoops said of the 61,699 fans in attendance. "I'm like, they come to expect this kind of win. Do you know what I mean? I appreciate it. It was a fun environment and glad we got off to a good, fast start."