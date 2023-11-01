UK braced for severe weather as Storm Ciaran approaches

A river bridge in County Louth partly collapsed overnight because of heavy rain

Severe weather warnings threatening floods and travel chaos are in place across the UK as it braces itself for the arrival of Storm Ciaran.

Heavy wind and rain is expected across much of the country on Wednesday, with yellow alerts already in force across Scotland and southern England.

Amber warnings are in place for the entire south coast of England and parts of Pembrokeshire on Thursday when Storm Ciaran is set to hit, together with further warnings of downpours.

Torrential rain has already caused flooding in Northern Ireland, where a yellow warning from the Met Office is in place until 9am on Wednesday.

A similar notice has been issued for parts of south-west, central and eastern Scotland from 3am to 3pm, and in southern parts of England and Wales from 6pm on Wednesday until the end of Thursday.

A further yellow warning for rain and wind has been issued across the south-east coast from 5am to 9am on Wednesday, and a yellow warning for wind across southern England and parts of south Wales from 6pm on Wednesday and throughout Thursday.

A man avoids the floodwater in Newry, Northern Ireland, on Tuesday - Liam McBurney/PA

Dan Suri, the deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said a cold front would bring bursts of heavy rain and coastal gusts of 60 to 70mph along the south coast on Wednesday.

“Wind and rain warnings associated with Storm Ciaran are in force from Wednesday night onwards into Friday,” he said.

“As well as strong winds, this deep low pressure system will bring heavy rain to many parts of the UK.

“Much of southern England and south Wales, as well as parts of north Wales, northeast England, southeast Scotland and perhaps the east of Northern Ireland look to see the wettest conditions between Wednesday evening and Friday morning.”

He added that between 20 to 25mm of rain may fall in many places, with 40 to 60mm possible over higher ground.

“Some parts of south Wales and south-west England may see 80mm of rain,” he said. “This rain will fall on already saturated ground, bringing the risk of flooding.”

Beween 20 to 25mm of rain is expected to fall in many places, with 40 to 60mm possible over higher ground - Liam McBurney/PA

Thursday’s amber warning is in place from 3am to 1pm in Cornwall, Devon and the extreme west coast of Pembrokeshire.

The Met Office predicts that Storm Ciaran will bring winds of between 75-85mph, with gusts of 65-75mph inland.

Along the south coast from Dorset eastwards, the amber warning runs from 6am to 8pm on Thursday.

The warning says that wind could disrupt travel, power lines and cause structural damage, with flying debris providing a threat to life.

Yellow warnings for rain are in place for southern England and Wales, north-east Wales, north-east England stretching up to Glasgow, and the south-east of Northern Ireland.

People celebrating Halloween attempt to avoid the rain in Portsmouth - Paul Jacobs

Kate Marks, the flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said “significant flooding” is possible.

“We advise people to stay away from swollen rivers and urge people not to drive through flood water as just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move your car,” she said.

The Environment Agency had issued 24 flood warnings for England by 3am on Wednesday morning, along with 108 flood alerts.

Steven Keates, deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, added: “Once Storm Ciaran has passed, the weather over the weekend continues to look unsettled for many with more showers and rain at times.

“Warnings will continue to be updated over the coming days, so it is important to stay up to date with the Met Office forecast and warnings in your area.”

08:01 AM GMT

Wet conditions expected until Friday

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Suri said a cold front would bring bursts of heavy rain and coastal gusts of 60 to 70mph along the south coast on Wednesday.

He said: “Wind and rain warnings associated with Storm Ciaran are in force from Wednesday night onwards into Friday.

“As well as strong winds, this deep low pressure system will bring heavy rain to many parts of the UK.

“Much of southern England and south Wales, as well as parts of north Wales, northeast England, southeast Scotland and perhaps the east of Northern Ireland look to see the wettest conditions between Wednesday evening and Friday morning.”

08:00 AM GMT

Weather warnings already in force

Torrential rain has already caused flooding in Northern Ireland, where a yellow warning from the Met Office is in place until 9am on Wednesday.

A similar notice has been issued for parts of southwest, central and eastern Scotland from 3am to 3pm and in southern parts of England and Wales from 6pm on Wednesday until the end of Thursday.

A further yellow warning for rain and wind has been issued across the southeast coast from 5am to 9am on Wednesday with a yellow warning for wind across southern England and parts of South Wales from 6pm on Wednesday and throughout Thursday.

08:00 AM GMT

UK braced for Storm Ciaran arrival

Severe weather warnings threatening floods and travel chaos are in place across the UK as it braces itself for the arrival of Storm Ciaran.

Heavy wind and rain is expected across much of the country on Wednesday with yellow alerts already in force across Scotland and southern England.

Amber warnings are in place for the entire south coast of England and parts of Pembrokeshire on Thursday when Storm Ciaran is due to hit, together with further warnings of downpours.