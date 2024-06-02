How UK basketball’s Georgia Amoore fared during China trip with Australian National Team

Kentucky point guard Georgia Amoore played in all three games for the Australian National Team during its Olympic tune-up series against China that concluded Sunday.

Amoore, an All-American at Virginia Tech, transferred to UK this offseason after Hokies boss Kenny Brooks replaced Kyra Elzy as the head basketball coach of the Wildcats.

Amoore, a native of Ballarat, Victoria, is among 26 players attempting to earn the 12 roster spots on the national team that will represent Australia in the Summer Olympics in Paris July 26-Aug. 11.

Australia’s trip to China was the first of several training sessions and exhibition contests the team is using to assess the best combination of players to take to France.

The 5-foot-6 Amoore entered the China series having previously represented Australia in the U-16 Asian Cup (gold medal) and the U-18 World Cup (bronze medal). But this was her first appearance for the primary national team.

Australia beat China 72-70 in Wednesday’s opener. Amoore went scoreless with one rebound and one steal in 15 minutes, 46 seconds of floor time.

The Aussies topped China again Friday, 80-72. Amoore finished with two points, one rebound and one assist in 6:27.

The series ended Sunday with China claiming a 75-68 victory as Australia rested some of its veteran players. Amoore played seven minutes and seven seconds and contributed three rebounds and two assists but did not score.

Australia will be back in action June 20-21 at the Mitsui Fudosan Cup in Japan, then host the Ford BALLIN’24 series in Australia from July 3-5. The team’s final warm-up for Paris is the Spain Invitational Tournament July 22-23.

The team has not provided a timeline for which players will appear in those events or when it will select its final roster for the Olympics.

New Kentucky point guard Georgia Amoore said she is putting pressure on herself to make the national team that will represent Australia in this summer’s Olympics but also recognizes the challenge. “That team is so talented and that roster runs deep,” she said.

‘So many legends.’ Kentucky’s newest star chasing Olympic dream with home country.

