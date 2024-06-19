UK baseball’s historic season ends in blowout loss to Florida in College World Series

Kentucky baseball’s magic finally ran out in a 15-4 loss to Florida to end its historic 2024 season in the College World Series on Wednesday.

In an elimination game in Omaha, Nebraska, that was postponed from Tuesday night to Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, the No. 2 seed Wildcats trailed 7-1 after one inning and played uncharacteristically sloppy with their season on the line.

Despite the disappointing finish, Kentucky broke the program record for total wins (46), SEC wins (22) and SEC road wins (11). The Wildcats hosted a super regional and reached the College World Series for the first time in program history. Kentucky tallied its first ever College World Series win with a walkoff 5-4 victory versus N.C. State on Saturday.

Here is what you need to know about the season-ending loss.

KEY MOMENT

The game actually appeared to start well for Kentucky with a single run in the top of the first inning, but things quickly unraveled in the bottom of the frame.

UK coach Nick Mingione elected to start left-handed pitcher Dominic Niman for the second time in the NCAA Tournament despite his significant struggles over the last two months rather than bring back ace Trey Pooser on short rest or approach the game as a bullpen day. Kentucky would have needed to win twice on Wednesday to stay alive in the world series.

Florida star Jac Caglianone led off the first inning with a single and advanced to second base when right fielder James McCoy failed to pick the ball up cleanly. UK first baseman Ryan Nicholson allowed the next batter, who eventually reached via a hit-by-pitch, to stay alive when he missed a catch on a pop up to foul territory. Later in the frame left fielder Ryan Waldschmidt allowed an extra run to score on a single when he elected not to throw home.

The defense did Niman no favors, but he surrendered significant hard contact in the inning and hit two batters before being removed with one out.

The game was essentially decided two batters later when Florida designated hitter Brody Donay slugged a grand slam off reliever Cameron O’Brien to make it 7-1. Kentucky pulled no closer than five runs for the rest of the game.

Kentucky right fielder James McCoy jumps but cannot catch a home run against the Florida Gators during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.

AT THE PLATE

In likely his final game as a Wildcat before he is drafted next month, second baseman Émilien Pitre launched his 10th home run of the season. Designated hitter Nick Lopez was 2-for-3 with two RBI.

Kentucky pulled within five runs at 9-4 after a two-run top of the fifth inning, but Florida answered with a five-run bottom of the inning to end any hope of a comeback.

ON THE MOUND

Niman was charged with five runs on three hits in one-third of an inning to take the loss.

UK tied a College World Series record by using eight pitchers in the game. Only two of those pitchers (Travis Smith and Ben Cleaver) were not scored upon, and those clean innings came in the eighth and ninth with the game long decided.

Many of UK’s best relievers used in the game looked fatigued after being leaned on heavily during the NCAA Tournament.

O’Brien was charged with three runs in 1 2/3 innings. Right-hander Robert Hogan surrendered two runs in two innings. Left-hander Jackson Nove was tagged for three runs while recording just two outs. Right-handers Ryan Hagenow and Johnny Hummel each gave up one run.

WHAT’S NEXT

Kentucky’s record-breaking season ends at 46-15.

The next important date on the calendar for the Wildcats is the MLB draft on July 14. Waldschmidt, Pitre and Smith are ranked as top-200 prospects by MLB.com, but several other important Wildcats could be picked later in the 20-round draft and elect to start their professional careers.

College World Series

Friday through June 24 at Omaha, Nebraska.

FRIDAY:

Game 1: North Carolina 3, Virginia 2

Game 2: Tennessee 12, Florida State 11

SATURDAY:

Game 3: Kentucky 5, N.C. State 4 (10 innings)

Game 4: Texas A&M 3, Florida 2

SUNDAY:

Game 5: Florida State 7, Virginia 3

Game 6: Tennessee 6, North Carolina 1

MONDAY:

Game 7: Florida 5, N.C. State 4

Game 8: Texas A&M 5, Kentucky 1

TUESDAY:

Game 9: Florida State 9, North Carolina 5

WEDNESDAY:

Game 10: Florida 15, Kentucky 4

Game 11: Tennessee 7, Florida State 2

Game 12: Texas A&M 6, Florida 0

SATURDAY-MONDAY:

▪ Best-of-three championship series between Tennessee and Texas A&M

