UK Athletics defends CJ Ujah’s return to relay squad after failed drugs test cost Olympic silver

CJ Ujah was allowed to return to competition last year after being cleared of intentionally taking banned drugs - PA/Martin Rickett

UK Athletics has defended its controversial decision to bring CJ Ujah back into its sprint relay squad ahead of the Olympics in Paris this summer after his failed doping test cost Team GB a silver medal in Tokyo.

Ujah served a 22-month ban for a positive test that was found to have been unintentionally caused by a contaminated amino acid bought on Amazon.

Jack Buckner, the chief executive of UK Athletics, argued that it was best to confront an “incredibly difficult” situation early in this Olympic year.

Richard Kilty, who is also in the British team for next month’s World Athletics Relays in the Bahamas, has previously said that he would “never forgive” Ujah for what he called the “sloppy and reckless” behaviour that cost him an Olympic medal.

“The bottom line is, if CJ Ujah qualifies for the Olympic Games as an individual, he’s in the relay squad,” said Buckner. “We have to plan for every eventuality. There are massive personalities. I’d far rather we face up to that openly, transparently, now.”

Buckner also alluded to the “huge mess” in Budapest last summer when Reece Prescod dropped out of the 4x100m relay squad after not being included in preparations earlier in the year. He backed coach Darren Campbell to bring a team now again including Ujah, Kilty and Prescod together.

“Darren and all those very, very strong individuals have faced up to it – they have had really, really hard conversations with everyone involved,” said Buckner.

Partnership with London Marathon and Great North Run

UK Athletics have also announced a partnership with the companies that run the London Marathon and Great North Run to collectively sell broadcast rights and seek commercial sponsors under a new Athletics Ventures group.

It followed the governing body’s record annual loss in 2023 of £3.7 million. All sides believe that the partnership can be transformative for the sport in this country ahead of the Paris Olympics this summer, a home European Championships in 2026 and a bid to host the 2029 World Championships.

“I believe we can reinvent the sport,” said Buckner. “Track and field athletics after football is the biggest global sport in the world and it’s about time we start realising that potential.”

Hugh Brasher, whose father Chris co-founded the vastly successful London Marathon, of which he is now event director, said: “We’ve got an incredible sport. This sport has got some incredible rivalries that take us back to the 1980s. We’ve got some amazing athletes. What we have to do is get them to be at the front of people’s minds.

Paul Foster, the son of Great North Run founder Brendan, said that they were in the “foothills of a five-year adventure” that could bring huge sporting and commercial benefits.

