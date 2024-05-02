UK Athletics chief resigns on brink of Paralympics

UK Athletics' head of Paralympic performance Tom Paulson has resigned two weeks before the world championships and with less than four months to go until the Paralympics.

Chief executive Jack Buckner said Paulson had taken the "difficult decision" to stand down but gave no further reason for his departure.

Paulson had been in the role since 2022, having joined from a similar position at the English Institute of Sport.

"We thank him for his work with the programme and wish him all the best for the future," Buckner said in a statement.

Paulson will be replaced on an interim basis by Katie Jones, who is currently the organisation's Paralympic podium potential manager.

"We are very confident that this structure will support athletes and ensure that there are no disruptions to the delivery of the world-class programme," Buckner added.

The World Para Athletics Championships take place in Kobe, Japan from 17-25 May while the Paralympics begin in Paris on 28 August.