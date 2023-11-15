The UK is at an AI crossroads – this is what the commerce capital needs to do to set the pace

City Voices (ES)

The race to lead in AI is not just on; it's accelerating, and the nation’s capital risks being outpaced.

Once the domain of science fiction, AI is now a business imperative, and an opportunity for every industry. Yet, despite the clear and present urgency, action currently lags potential, as evidenced by Cisco's AI Readiness Index: a mere 10% of UK firms claim to be fully equipped to embrace AI.

But readiness transcends cables and cores. For London, and, therefore, the UK to flourish, we must confront the readiness gaps in infrastructure, data, governance, talent, and culture head on.

Tomorrow’s digital architecture must scale with the breadth of our ambitions. Data systems must evolve from siloed wells to dynamic, intelligent networks – streamlined for operational efficiency whilst building safeguards for security. On the ground, policies and processes to mitigate bias are scarce, while instilling AI literacy across the workforce is critical for any enterprise vying for a competitive edge.

A proactive approach to the skills gap promises to democratise opportunity, fuelling a positive feedback loop future-proofing our professionals. Close collaboration between industry leaders, academia, and policymakers – like for instance, Singapore’s Smart Nation initiative - will define a curriculum that speaks to the now and the ever-evolving next of AI. The pace of change means it’s not simply skills, but a culture of continuous learning that will equip employees with the adaptability required for the next disruption.

The AI Safety Summit was an encouraging showcase of what’s possible, and a springboard from which we must dive into decisive action. A comprehensive AI strategy that champions readiness and inclusive skilling will transform a national challenge into our competitive edge. The rewards – driving economic growth, creating high-value jobs, and fostering a resilient society – are within reach.

Our research tells us that the appetite to implement AI is palpable. We have the opportunity now to build in the right way, with robust infrastructure, enabling governance and trust as key principles.

Now is the time for investment, education, and innovation. London and the UK at large stand at a pivotal moment where we can not only compete but command global leadership and set the pace in this emerging and exciting field. The real potential of AI is yet to be seen; let’s ensure the UK shines brightly at the forefront.

Chintan Patel, CTO at Cisco UK and Ireland