UIUC alum heading to Paris for 2024 Paralympics

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Paralympian with ties to Central Illinois is getting ready for the summer games.

Wheelchair racer Susannah Scaroni has been training six days a week and is looking for another medal in Paris. This will be the fourth Paralympics for Scaroni.

She represents a long history of successful athletes with disabilities at the University of Illinois. Scaroni said it’s that legacy that drew her to Champaign. She graduated from the university in 2014.

The U of I was the first to bring wheelchair basketball for student athletes, eventually leading to a more robust program for all types of sports — including wheelchair racing. Scaroni said she knew she wanted to bring her talents to the U of I since she was a kid.

After winning the New York, Chicago and Boston marathons over the past few years, she’s looking forward to this summer.

“The field has changed. The field is stronger. I think I’m just as excited to get to go and see what happens,” Scaroni said. “Like, I want to prepare as much as I can, and then honestly, just see what happens.”

Scaroni has been a wheelchair racer since she was in the fourth grade. She said Shriner’s Children Hospital in Spokane, Washington, where she grew up, guided her to parasports.

Scaroni has been competing on the world stage since 2012. You can cheer her on at the Paralympics starting August 28th.

