For UIndy football, O-line is 'keys of the car.' With 5 starters back, the engine purrs.

Throughout much of its program's history UIndy football has established its identity on a hard-nosed running game behind a rugged offensive line.

Don't expect anything different this season from the No. 20-ranked Greyhounds.

UIndy returns all five starting linemen from last season led by Lawrence North grad and four-year starter Kednal Alexis at right guard. He's joined along the line by three-year starters center Austin Keele (New Palestine) and guard Zachery Clark. Sophomore Ryan Buttz took over starting left tackle duties as a true freshman last season, and junior Ryan Ritchie is a returning starter at right tackle.

The UIndy offensive line leads the way.

The chemistry developed among the front five will be critical in making sure things run smoothly as the Greyhounds break in new skills players throughout the offense.

"It definitely presents a boost to the whole offense," Alexis said of the offensive line's experience. "Working together as a unit is one of our biggest goals. We mesh well together, we've played so long together that things just clicked for us. We're making communication, making calls out there. It just happened so naturally for us.

"Us being on the same page — all five of us — helps keep the whole offense together, whether it's running the ball, or we're passing the ball downfield."

In the past, UIndy has counted on a primary running back to carry the load. Last season, Toriano Clinton rushed for 1,001 yards and 11 touchdowns while averaging 6.8 yards per carry. Clinton briefly signed with the Indianapolis Colts during the offseason.

UIndy center Austin Keele communicates with the offense.

The Greyhounds plan to spread the carries out a bit more in 2023. Newcomer Jon Lewis earned All-American honors at Division III Birmingham-Southern last season. Kellen Porter transferred in from FCS Missouri State. Zionsville grad Colin Price redshirted last season, but he figures to be in line for carries along with freshman Ryan Whitwell. All four backs have sturdy frames and weigh over 190 pounds, bringing the required level of physicality coach Chris Keevers looks for in his running backs.

"We've got some kids that have a chance. We've got six backs that will probably play, three will be the featured guys," Keevers said. "If one guy can really go, he'll do it. But we'll probably share a lot more than we have in the past."

Whoever emerges in the backfield will support junior quarterback Connor Kinnett. The Cincinnati native threw for 863 yards and 10 touchdowns in his first six games of 2022 before suffering a season-ending injury. The 6-4 passer is healthy and back under center. Junior wide receiver Alonzo Derrick returns as his top target. Sophomore wide receiver Markez Gillam is undersized (5-6, 142 pounds), but he's dynamic with the ball in his hands.

On defense, the Greyhounds should have a stout defense led by D2Football.com Watch List members defensive end Aaron Barnett and defensive back Michael Brown (North Central). Brown earned second team All-American honors from College Football Network and both players were first team All-GLVC performers last season.

Right guard Kednal Alexis leads the UIndy offensive line.

Barnett recorded a team-high 15½ tackles for a loss and 6½ sacks last season. Brown led the 'Hounds with 93 tackles and finished second with four interceptions. Junior cornerback Kivonte Houston led with five interceptions.

With perimeter playmakers on both sides of the ball, Keevers knows controlling the line of scrimmage will make everyone's job easier.

"The difference between us and the teams in our league is we have a number of big bodies, physical players," he said. "Our strength coach (Steve Barrick) does a heck of a job and develops those kids. They're a point of emphasis, those four D-linemen and those five O-linemen.

"If we have extra money when we're scholarship’ing kids, we always throw an extra offensive lineman in there. They're the keys of the car. If you've got good offensive linemen, you can make up for deficiencies in other places."

UIndy opens the season Saturday at home against Hillsdale. The Greyhounds are the favorites to win the GLVC and do not have a team currently ranked in the Top 25 of Division II on their schedule.

UIndy 2023 football schedule

Sept. 2, vs. Hillsdale, 6 p.m. ET

Sept. 16, vs. Wayne State, 6 p.m.

Sept. 23, at Saginaw Valley, 2 p.m.

Sept. 30, at Missouri S&T, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7, vs. William Jewell, 6 p.m.

Oct. 14, at Truman, 1 p.m.

Oct. 21, at Quincy, 2 p.m.

Oct. 28, vs. Upper Iowa, 6 p.m.

Nov. 4, vs. McKendree, 2 p.m.

Nov. 11, at Southwest Baptist, 1 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: UIndy football: Offensive line a strength for 2023 GLVC favorites