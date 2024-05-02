Advertisement

UIL track and field 2024 state meet: Which local athletes won state championships?

Charles Baggarly
·2 min read

The 2024 UIL track and field meet is underway, and Fort Worth-area athletes are competing for state championships.

The state meet in Austin, Texas will continue through Saturday. Check back here for updates on Fort Worth-area athletes.

Thursday, May 2

Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis star athlete Angel Sanchez has done it again.

Sanchez claimed the boys Class 4A 3200 state championship, posting a time of 9:14.44, which was nearly five seconds faster than the second place finisher.

Sanchez, a senior, won the cross country state championship in November, defending his 2022 state title. Last year, he was unable to compete in track due to leg injuries.

Trevor Upton of Maypearl High School won the boys Class 3A pole vault state championship with a 15-3 mark.

In the Class 4A boys high jump, Aislee Bynum of Bridgeport claimed the gold with a 6-8 mark.

Creece Brister of Stephenville won the Class 4A boys shotput state championship with a 57-3.75 mark.

In the Class 4A girls long jump, Falyn Lott of Frisco Panther Creek won the state title with a 19-0.25 mark. Her brother, Jalen Lott, won the boys Class 4A state title with a 22-9.25 mark.

Abby Elmore of Gunter High School won the Class 3A High Jump state title with a 5-7 mark.

Thursday’s schedules includes Class 3A and Class 4A field and running events. Sanchez will also compete in the boys 1600, which is scheduled for 7:50 p.m.