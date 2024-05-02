UIL track and field 2024 state meet: Which local athletes won state championships?

The 2024 UIL track and field meet is underway, and Fort Worth-area athletes are competing for state championships.

The state meet in Austin, Texas will continue through Saturday. Check back here for updates on Fort Worth-area athletes.

Thursday, May 2

Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis star athlete Angel Sanchez has done it again.

Sanchez claimed the boys Class 4A 3200 state championship, posting a time of 9:14.44, which was nearly five seconds faster than the second place finisher.

Sanchez, a senior, won the cross country state championship in November, defending his 2022 state title. Last year, he was unable to compete in track due to leg injuries.

Our first #OneFWISD 2024 #UILState Champion, Angel Sanchez, 4A Boys 3200m Run!!!

Way to go, Angel!! pic.twitter.com/Ql1g2gAdw3 — Lisa L Langston, PhD (@AD_DrLisa) May 2, 2024

Trevor Upton of Maypearl High School won the boys Class 3A pole vault state championship with a 15-3 mark.

In the Class 4A boys high jump, Aislee Bynum of Bridgeport claimed the gold with a 6-8 mark.

Creece Brister of Stephenville won the Class 4A boys shotput state championship with a 57-3.75 mark.

In the Class 4A girls long jump, Falyn Lott of Frisco Panther Creek won the state title with a 19-0.25 mark. Her brother, Jalen Lott, won the boys Class 4A state title with a 22-9.25 mark.

LONG JUMP STATE CHAMPIONS!

Congrats Falyn Lott and Jalen Lott! Wow! pic.twitter.com/HIHEP9JcQc — Panther Creek Athletics (@PantherCreekAth) May 2, 2024

Abby Elmore of Gunter High School won the Class 3A High Jump state title with a 5-7 mark.

Thursday’s schedules includes Class 3A and Class 4A field and running events. Sanchez will also compete in the boys 1600, which is scheduled for 7:50 p.m.