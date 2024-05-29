UIL State Softball Tournament 2024: Pairings, schedules, and playoff results
The UIL Softball State Tournament is once again being hosted in Austin. While no local teams were able to make the tournament with Liberty Hill falling one step short, the Statesman still has you covered with scores and schedules.
Here's the schedule for each class and the updated pairings as results come in.
Class 6A
Friday, May 31
4:00 p.m. Denton Guyer (37-4) vs. Weslaco (35-6)
7:00 p.m. Waco Midway (33-5) vs. Humble Kingwood (36-7)
Saturday, June 1
4:00 p.m. Conference 6A Final
Class 5A
Friday, May 31
10:00 a.m. Melissa (36-2-1) vs. Lake Belton (40-4)
1:00 p.m. Aledo (35-3) vs. Harlingen South (35-4)
Saturday, June 1
1:00 p.m. Conference 5A Final
Class 4A
Thursday, May 30
4:00 p.m. CC Calallen (32-2) vs. Sanger (37-7)
7:00 p.m. Liberty (40-2) vs. Canton (32-8)
Saturday, June 1
10:00 a.m. Conference 4A Final
Class 3A
Wednesday, May 29
Grandview (31-3) 11, Hallettsville (40-2) 2
1:00 p.m. Coahoma (30-0) vs. Whitesboro (32-7)
Thursday, May 30
1:00 p.m. Grandview vs. TBD
Class 2A
Tuesday, May 28
Beckville (31-6-2) 4, Forsan (30-7-1) 3
Shiner (31-3) 4, Crawford (29-6) 3
Wednesday, May 29
7:00 p.m. Beckville vs. Shiner
Class 1A
Tuesday, May 28
Jonesboro (21-7) 10, Slocum (15-12-1) 0
Neches (15-2) 7, Hermleigh (20-9) 2
Wednesday, May 29
4:00 p.m. Jonesboro vs. Neches
