UIL State Softball Tournament 2024: Pairings, schedules, and playoff results

The UIL Softball State Tournament is once again being hosted in Austin. While no local teams were able to make the tournament with Liberty Hill falling one step short, the Statesman still has you covered with scores and schedules.

Here's the schedule for each class and the updated pairings as results come in.

Liberty Hill freshman Bella Nicholson (13) and Leander third base Emery Bell (44) watch the delivery March 9, 2024, at Leander High School.

Class 6A

Friday, May 31

4:00 p.m. Denton Guyer (37-4) vs. Weslaco (35-6)

7:00 p.m. Waco Midway (33-5) vs. Humble Kingwood (36-7)

Saturday, June 1

4:00 p.m. Conference 6A Final

Class 5A

Friday, May 31

10:00 a.m. Melissa (36-2-1) vs. Lake Belton (40-4)

1:00 p.m. Aledo (35-3) vs. Harlingen South (35-4)

Saturday, June 1

1:00 p.m. Conference 5A Final

Class 4A

Thursday, May 30

4:00 p.m. CC Calallen (32-2) vs. Sanger (37-7)

7:00 p.m. Liberty (40-2) vs. Canton (32-8)

Saturday, June 1

10:00 a.m. Conference 4A Final

Class 3A

Wednesday, May 29

Grandview (31-3) 11, Hallettsville (40-2) 2

1:00 p.m. Coahoma (30-0) vs. Whitesboro (32-7)

Thursday, May 30

1:00 p.m. Grandview vs. TBD

Class 2A

Tuesday, May 28

Beckville (31-6-2) 4, Forsan (30-7-1) 3

Shiner (31-3) 4, Crawford (29-6) 3

Wednesday, May 29

7:00 p.m. Beckville vs. Shiner

Class 1A

Tuesday, May 28

Jonesboro (21-7) 10, Slocum (15-12-1) 0

Neches (15-2) 7, Hermleigh (20-9) 2

Wednesday, May 29

4:00 p.m. Jonesboro vs. Neches

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: UIL State Softball Tournament 2024: Pairings, schedules and results