UIL soccer championships: Celina girls defeat Boerne, secure championship three-peat

The UIL soccer state tournament is underway in Georgetown, Texas.

Semifinal matchups will continue through Friday, but one state championship game is in the books. Check back here for updates on state championship games, and click here to see a schedule of games.

Celina girls defeat Boerne, secure championship three-peat

Celina girls soccer made history in Georgetown, Texas on Thursday, defeating Boerne 1-0 at Birkelbach field to secure its third consecutive class 4A state championship.

Celina’s (26-1-2) lone goal scorer was junior forward Grace Pritchard, who was named the most valuable player. The Bobcats had a strong turnout from their fans, who packed the stands with orange and white.

History: Celina girls soccer secured the championship three-peat with a 1-0 victory over Boerne. Junior Grace Pritchard won the title game MVP. pic.twitter.com/jtBTdNviHZ — Charles Baggarly (@swaggarly) April 11, 2024

Celina head coach Alexander Adams said the championship win was surreal.

“We have a really young team,” Adams said. “It started out a little chippy at first to begin the year. We battled through that and felt we improved wonderfully as a team and earn that number one rankings.”

It was a personal, emotional championship win for Adams because of a death in his family.

“Not to make this about me, but my father passed away,” Adams said. “ ... That happened in the second half of district. To go through that tragedy and to have my team and the Celina community lift me up and pick me back up again and to come out here and finish this -- it’s just unbelievable. You can’t make up a story like that.”

Celina celebrates in a Class 4A state championship win against Boerne in Georgetown, Texas on April 11, 2024.

Pritchard scored the sole goal three minutes into the second half, and was assisted by Ryleigh Stifflemire. The Bobcat defense and midfield continued to shut down Boerne’s offense; it was a narrow lead but it was all Celina needed.

Adams said Boerne was similar to Anna, a team in district 11-4A with Celina.

“We kinda already had a gameplan for them,” Adams said. “We felt like we could’ve executed what we did against Anna. And that’s exactly what we did.”

Celina is the second girls team in the history of the UIL to secure three consecutive championship victories. The Bobcats’s defense and midfield put on a masterclass, allowing Boerne (23-2-3) to tally two shots on goal.