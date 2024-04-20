UIL regional track meets at Maverick Stadium postponed with lightning near Arlington

The Class 6A Region One and the Class 5A Region Two track meets have been postponed with lightning in Arlington, Texas.

The first event of the day, the 100 relay, was set to begin at 11:30 a.m. but a lightning delay pushed it back. The UT Arlington track X account then announced that all events where postponed, saying the forecast does not provide a large enough window for competition.

We apologize for the delay in communication. Coaches the forecast isn’t providing us a large enough window today to proceed. Please stay tuned for an updated finals schedule. We are awaiting final decision from UIL. No competition will take place today at Maverick Stadium. — UTA Track&Field/XC (@UTAMavsTFXC) April 20, 2024

The UIL has yet to make a decision on how to proceed. The field events took place on Friday while several track events were scheduled for Saturday: 100 meter relay, 800 meter individual, 100 meter hurdles, 100 meter individual, 200 meter relay, 400 meter individual, 300 meter hurdles, 200 meter individual, 1600 meter individual, 400 meter relay.

According to UIL lightning rules, a 30 minute delay is required when “thunder is heard within 30 seconds of a visible lightning strike, or a cloud-to-ground lightning bolt is seen.”

The UIL State track meet is scheduled to commence on May 2 with Class 5A and 6A athletes competing on May 3 and May 4, respectively.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.