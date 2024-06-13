UIL makes significant changes to non-football sports playoff format

AUSTIN – Big changes to the playoff format used for volleyball, basketball, soccer, softball and baseball were decided on Tuesday during a meeting of the University Interscholastic League Legislative Council.

If approved by the Commissioner of Education, the modifications are set to go into effect August 1.

The Legislative Council voted to use a split division format for Class 2A-6A volleyball, softball and baseball as well in Class 4A-6A soccer and Class 1A-6A basketball.

The proposal will create two state championship brackets for teams to advance through.

The top-four teams will continue to move on to the playoffs, with the two schools having the largest enrollments competing in Division I and the remaining two schools playing in the Division II bracket.

The amendment mirrors the format currently used for the Class 6A football championship structure.

All schools will remain in their assigned districts, per the 2024-26 realignment.

The Standing Committee on Athletics denied, rejected or took no action on proposals to: allow part-time employees to serve as head coaches of team sports, to allow college students to work as volunteer coaches, change the run rule in softball, add a mercy rule for soccer, to add Class 3A and below as a competition level in soccer and to change September 1 as the age of eligibility date.

In addition, the committee denied, rejected or took no action on proposals to add ice hockey, disc golf, boys volleyball, archery and girls flag football.