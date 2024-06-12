UIL Legislative Council splits non-football postseason brackets

Jun. 11—AUSTIN, Texas — The University Interscholastic League met Tuesday and passed an amendment to split the non-football districts into two playoff brackets.

The split will be modeled after the Class 6A football postseason. The top four schools in the district standings will advance to the postseason but will be divided up based on enrollment size.

The change will affect 2A-6A volleyball, softball and baseball, 4A-6A soccer and 1A-6A boys and girls' basketball.

Huntsville ISD turned in an enrollment number of 1835 for the 2024-25 reclassification. That enrollment number has them as the third largest in 5A District 17. The two largest schools are College Station (2,209) and A&M Consolidated (2,176). With the divide, Huntsville could see itself in different divisions for each sport.

The new rule will start for the upcoming academic year.