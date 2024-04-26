UIL high school softball playoffs: Bi-district results for El Paso-area teams
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The bi-district round of the UIL Texas high school softball playoffs got underway this week.
CLASS 6A
Odessa Permian vs. Montwood
Game 1: Friday, 5:30 p.m. MT
Game 2: Saturday, 10:00 a.m. MT
Game 3: (if necessary) 30 minutes after Game 2
All games at Montwood High School
Midland Legacy vs. Eastwood
Game 1: Eastwood def. Legacy, 8-0
Game 2: Friday, 2:00 p.m. MT
Game 3: (if necessary) 30 minutes after Game 2
All games at Scotsdale Elementary
Socorro vs. Midland
Game 1: Midland def. Socorro 5-4 (8 inn.)
Game 2: Friday, 3:00 p.m. CST
Game 3: (if necessary) 30 minutes after Game 2
All games at at Audrey Gill Sports Complex
Eastlake vs. Frenship
Game 1: Friday, 5:00 p.m. CST
Game 2: Saturday, 11:00 a.m. CST
Game 3: (if necessary) 30 minutes after Game 2
All games at Fort Stockton
CLASS 5A
Hanks vs. Chapin (One-game)
Chapin def. Hanks, 13-3 (Chapin advances to area round)
Parkland vs. Canutillo
Game 1: Canutillo def. Parkland, 13-8
Game 2: Canutillo def. Parkland, 10-0 (Canutillo advances to area round)
El Paso High vs. Ysleta
Game 1: Friday, 10:30 a.m. at El Paso High School
Game 2: Saturday, 9:30 a.m. at Ysleta High School
Game 3: (if necessary) 30 minutes after Game 2
Burges vs. Del Valle
Game 1: Del Valle def. Burges, 15-0
Game 2: Del Valle def. Burges, 12-1 (Del Valle advances to area round)
CLASS 4A
Fabens vs. Riverside (One-gamer)
Friday, 2:00 p.m. MT at Riverside High School
Mountain View vs. Bowie
Game 1: Bowie def. Mountain View, 24-5
Game 2: Bowie def. Mountain View, 11-1 (Bowie advances to area round)
YWA vs. Clint
Game 1: Clint def. YWA, 19-2
Game 2: Friday, 6:30 p.m. MT at Austin High School
Game 3: (if necessary) Saturday,10:00 a.m. MT at Clint High School
Austin vs. San Elizario (One-gamer)
San Elizario def. Austin, 15-0 (San Elizario advances to area round)
