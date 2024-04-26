UIL high school softball playoffs: Bi-district results for El Paso-area teams

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The bi-district round of the UIL Texas high school softball playoffs got underway this week.

CLASS 6A

Odessa Permian vs. Montwood

Game 1: Friday, 5:30 p.m. MT

Game 2: Saturday, 10:00 a.m. MT

Game 3: (if necessary) 30 minutes after Game 2

All games at Montwood High School

Midland Legacy vs. Eastwood

Game 1: Eastwood def. Legacy, 8-0

Game 2: Friday, 2:00 p.m. MT

Game 3: (if necessary) 30 minutes after Game 2

All games at Scotsdale Elementary

Socorro vs. Midland

Game 1: Midland def. Socorro 5-4 (8 inn.)

Game 2: Friday, 3:00 p.m. CST

Game 3: (if necessary) 30 minutes after Game 2

All games at at Audrey Gill Sports Complex

Eastlake vs. Frenship

Game 1: Friday, 5:00 p.m. CST

Game 2: Saturday, 11:00 a.m. CST

Game 3: (if necessary) 30 minutes after Game 2

All games at Fort Stockton

CLASS 5A

Hanks vs. Chapin (One-game)

Chapin def. Hanks, 13-3 (Chapin advances to area round)

Parkland vs. Canutillo

Game 1: Canutillo def. Parkland, 13-8

Game 2: Canutillo def. Parkland, 10-0 (Canutillo advances to area round)

El Paso High vs. Ysleta

Game 1: Friday, 10:30 a.m. at El Paso High School

Game 2: Saturday, 9:30 a.m. at Ysleta High School

Game 3: (if necessary) 30 minutes after Game 2

Burges vs. Del Valle

Game 1: Del Valle def. Burges, 15-0

Game 2: Del Valle def. Burges, 12-1 (Del Valle advances to area round)

CLASS 4A

Fabens vs. Riverside (One-gamer)

Friday, 2:00 p.m. MT at Riverside High School

Mountain View vs. Bowie

Game 1: Bowie def. Mountain View, 24-5

Game 2: Bowie def. Mountain View, 11-1 (Bowie advances to area round)

YWA vs. Clint

Game 1: Clint def. YWA, 19-2

Game 2: Friday, 6:30 p.m. MT at Austin High School

Game 3: (if necessary) Saturday,10:00 a.m. MT at Clint High School

Austin vs. San Elizario (One-gamer)

San Elizario def. Austin, 15-0 (San Elizario advances to area round)

