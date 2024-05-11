UIL high school baseball playoffs: Area scores for El Paso-area teams

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — 11 local teams advanced to the area round of the UIL Texas high school baseball playoffs. The area round of the UIL Texas high school baseball playoffs kicked off on Thursday. Here is the schedule and scores from games with local teams involved.

CLASS 6A

Southlake Carroll vs. Americas

Game 1: Southlake Carroll def. Americas, 3-0

#TheAmericasBoys drop GM 1 to Southlake 3-0. GM 2 tomorrow at 12 PM CST — AHS Baseball (@AmericasBlazers) May 10, 2024

Game 2: Saturday, 12 p.m. CST

Game 3 (if necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2

All games at Odessa High School

CLASS 5A

Wylie vs. Canutillo

Game 1: Wylie def. Canutillo, 2-1

Game 2: Saturday, 10 a.m. CST

Game 3: (if necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2

All games in Wink, Texas

Abilene vs. Ysleta

Game 1: Abilene def. Ysleta, 5-1

Game 2: Saturday, 10 a.m. CST

Game 3: (if necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2

All games at Perry Nunley Field in Monahans, TX

Hanks vs. Lubbock Cooper

Game 1: Lubbock Cooper def. Hanks, 4-0

Game 1 final for @LCPbaseball 🏆



Game 2 will now be played at 9:30 AM tomorrow morning‼️ Set your alarms to tune in. #LCPFamily #BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/yGCJt91hQl — Lubbock-Cooper ISD Athletics (@AthleticsLCP) May 10, 2024

Game 2: Saturday, 9:30 a.m. CST

Game 3: (if necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2

All games at Fort Stockton

Monterey vs. Horizon

Game 1: Monterey def. Horizon, 8-0

Monterey wraps up an 8-0 win against Clint Horizon in the 5A area round. Plainsmen & LCP are both a game away from a collision in the regional round next week.@HubCityPrepsLBK @Plainsmenball @Monterey_Sports pic.twitter.com/6em976tzUN — Randy Rosetta (@RandyRosetta) May 11, 2024

Game 2: Saturday, 11 a.m. CST

Game 3: (if necessary) 30 minutes after Game 2

All games at Pecos High School

CLASS 4A

West Plains vs. Riverside

Game 1: West Plains def. Riverside, 2-0

Final-Game 1

West Plains 2

Rangers 0



Morales: CG, 1 ER, 5 K’s

Cardenas: 1×3

Lopez: 1×2, BB@Fchavezeptimes @YISDAthletics1 @4ATxHsBaseball — Riverside Rangers Baseball (@rhsrangerbsb) May 10, 2024

Game 2: West Plains def. Riverside, 2-1 (Riverside eliminated from playoffs)

Final-Game 2 (9 Innings)

Rangers 1

West Plains 2



Congratulations and good luck to @WPlainsBaseball for advancing. Great team!@Fchavezeptimes @4ATxHsBaseball @YISDAthletics1 — Riverside Rangers Baseball (@rhsrangerbsb) May 10, 2024

All games at Monahans High School

Irvin vs. Randall

Game 1: Randall def. Irvin, 11-0

Game 2: Randall def. Irvin, 11-1 (Irvin eliminated from playoffs)

All games at Seminole High School

Canyon vs. Clint

Game 1: Canyon def. Clint, 3-2

Game 2: Canyon def. Clint, 13-1 (Clint eliminated from playoffs)

All games at Seminole High School

Seminole vs. Bowie

Game 1: Seminole def. Bowie, 11-4

Seminole defeats Bowie 1️⃣1️⃣-4️⃣ in the 4A ⚾️ Region 1 Area Round (Best of 3 Series) Game 1 to take a 1-0 series lead!! 💯

The Indians are one win away from advancing to the 4A ⚾️ Region 1 Quarterfinal 🏆@SamGuzmanTV @4ATxHsBaseball — MTZ Media (@mtz_media915) May 10, 2024

Game 2: Seminole def. Bowie, 11-1 (Bowie eliminated from playoffs)

All games at Fort Stockton High School

CLASS 3A

Tornillo vs. Liberty

Game 1: Liberty def. Tornillo, 4-3

Game 2: Liberty def. Tornillo, 3-0 (Tornillo eliminated from playoffs)

All games at Veterans Memorial Complex in Hobbs, NM

CLASS 2A

Anthony vs. Stamford

Game 1: Stamford def. Anthony, 4-1

Game 2: Stamford def. Anthony, 13-2 (Anthony eliminated from playoffs)

All games at Pecos, TX

