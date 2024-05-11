UIL high school baseball playoffs: Area scores for El Paso-area teams
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — 11 local teams advanced to the area round of the UIL Texas high school baseball playoffs. The area round of the UIL Texas high school baseball playoffs kicked off on Thursday. Here is the schedule and scores from games with local teams involved.
CLASS 6A
Southlake Carroll vs. Americas
Game 1: Southlake Carroll def. Americas, 3-0
#TheAmericasBoys drop GM 1 to Southlake 3-0. GM 2 tomorrow at 12 PM CST
— AHS Baseball (@AmericasBlazers) May 10, 2024
Game 2: Saturday, 12 p.m. CST
Game 3 (if necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2
All games at Odessa High School
CLASS 5A
Wylie vs. Canutillo
Game 1: Wylie def. Canutillo, 2-1
Canutillo 1-2 Wylie in game 1 Area Playoffs. Let’s Go Eagles!! Great pitching @DanteGomez77 @Fchavezeptimes @CoachBrooksFB @SportsABC7 pic.twitter.com/48XWn9tUeX
— CHS library (@_chslibrary) May 11, 2024
Game 2: Saturday, 10 a.m. CST
Game 3: (if necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2
All games in Wink, Texas
Abilene vs. Ysleta
Game 1: Abilene def. Ysleta, 5-1
Final
Ysleta Indians 1
Abilene Eagles 5@YHSIndiansbase1 @YISDAthletics1 @YsletaISD @Fchavezeptimes @Prep1USA @SamGuzmanTV https://t.co/9qlDwmoS10…
— Mando Adame (@ImpactPlantLove) May 11, 2024
Game 2: Saturday, 10 a.m. CST
Game 3: (if necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2
All games at Perry Nunley Field in Monahans, TX
Hanks vs. Lubbock Cooper
Game 1: Lubbock Cooper def. Hanks, 4-0
Game 1 final for @LCPbaseball 🏆
Game 2 will now be played at 9:30 AM tomorrow morning‼️ Set your alarms to tune in. #LCPFamily #BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/yGCJt91hQl
— Lubbock-Cooper ISD Athletics (@AthleticsLCP) May 10, 2024
Game 2: Saturday, 9:30 a.m. CST
Game 3: (if necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2
All games at Fort Stockton
Monterey vs. Horizon
Game 1: Monterey def. Horizon, 8-0
Monterey wraps up an 8-0 win against Clint Horizon in the 5A area round. Plainsmen & LCP are both a game away from a collision in the regional round next week.@HubCityPrepsLBK @Plainsmenball @Monterey_Sports pic.twitter.com/6em976tzUN
— Randy Rosetta (@RandyRosetta) May 11, 2024
Game 2: Saturday, 11 a.m. CST
Game 3: (if necessary) 30 minutes after Game 2
All games at Pecos High School
CLASS 4A
West Plains vs. Riverside
Game 1: West Plains def. Riverside, 2-0
Final-Game 1
West Plains 2
Rangers 0
Morales: CG, 1 ER, 5 K’s
Cardenas: 1×3
Lopez: 1×2, BB@Fchavezeptimes @YISDAthletics1 @4ATxHsBaseball
— Riverside Rangers Baseball (@rhsrangerbsb) May 10, 2024
Game 2: West Plains def. Riverside, 2-1 (Riverside eliminated from playoffs)
Final-Game 2 (9 Innings)
Rangers 1
West Plains 2
Congratulations and good luck to @WPlainsBaseball for advancing. Great team!@Fchavezeptimes @4ATxHsBaseball @YISDAthletics1
— Riverside Rangers Baseball (@rhsrangerbsb) May 10, 2024
All games at Monahans High School
Irvin vs. Randall
Game 1: Randall def. Irvin, 11-0
Game 2: Randall def. Irvin, 11-1 (Irvin eliminated from playoffs)
All games at Seminole High School
Canyon vs. Clint
Game 1: Canyon def. Clint, 3-2
Game 2: Canyon def. Clint, 13-1 (Clint eliminated from playoffs)
All games at Seminole High School
Seminole vs. Bowie
Game 1: Seminole def. Bowie, 11-4
Seminole defeats Bowie 1️⃣1️⃣-4️⃣ in the 4A ⚾️ Region 1 Area Round (Best of 3 Series) Game 1 to take a 1-0 series lead!! 💯
The Indians are one win away from advancing to the 4A ⚾️ Region 1 Quarterfinal 🏆@SamGuzmanTV @4ATxHsBaseball
— MTZ Media (@mtz_media915) May 10, 2024
Game 2: Seminole def. Bowie, 11-1 (Bowie eliminated from playoffs)
All games at Fort Stockton High School
CLASS 3A
Tornillo vs. Liberty
Game 1: Liberty def. Tornillo, 4-3
Game 2: Liberty def. Tornillo, 3-0 (Tornillo eliminated from playoffs)
All games at Veterans Memorial Complex in Hobbs, NM
CLASS 2A
Anthony vs. Stamford
Game 1: Stamford def. Anthony, 4-1
Game 2: Stamford def. Anthony, 13-2 (Anthony eliminated from playoffs)
All games at Pecos, TX
