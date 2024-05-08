UIL girls golf 2024 state championships: See results from Fort Worth-area schools

The 2024 UIL girls golf state tournament concluded on Tuesday, and several Fort Worth-area athletes had strong performances. Here are a few things to know.

Southlake Carroll one stroke shy of Class 6A podium finish

Southlake Carroll’s team of Gia Ahlowalia, Chiara Brambilla, Tyler Burtnett, Aubrie Nolen, Chahak Goswami secured fourth place, which was the highest of any Fort Worth-area school.

Carroll’s Tyler Burtnett led the way with a 146, which earned her a 9th place individual finish. As a team, the Dragons shot a 603, finishing one stroke behind Coppell, the third place winner.

Par for the 6A tournament was 576 and individual par was 144 strokes.

Mansfield’s team of Corrina Haros, Lauren Madson, Maggie Pham, Ali Rodriguez, Diya Jaim took ninth place with a score of 644, and Madson shot a team low of 150 strokes.

Austin Vandegrift’s team of Swetha Sathish, Sydney Givens, Danica Lundgren, Eden McSpadden, Addison Bandelier won the state championship.

Colleyville Heritage secures fourth place in Class 5A

Colleyville Heritage’s team of Jumee Lee, Audrey McCallum, Landry Ashmore, Rafaella Merland-Roa and Madison Martins had a strong showing at state, securing a fourth place finish with 640 combined strokes.

Par for the 5A tournament was 576 for team and 144 for individuals.

Lee led the Panthers with a team low 150 strokes, which secured a 16th place individual finish.

Argyle’s team of Ryan Purczynski, Kate Rendon, Colbie Moses, Ana Edwards and Alex Mara followed closely behind with 646 strokes and earned a sixth place finish.

Joshua’s Kaylee Yuan had the best performance of any Class 5A girls athlete in the Fort Worth-area, shooting a 145 and scoring a fifth place finish.

Grapevine’s Chloe Sirkin also had a great showing, shooting a 147 and earning a ninth place individual ranking.

Benbrook’s Avery Glanzer claims third place in Class 4A

Fort Worth Benbrook’s Avery Glanzer had a spectacular showing at the Class 4A state meet, shooting a 147 and tying Navasota’s Natalie Nobles for third place.

Congrats Avery Glanzer at State! 72-75 3rd place finish! Bring home the hardware! pic.twitter.com/LeTpghGwTa — Benbrookbobcatgolf (@Benbrookgolf) May 7, 2024

Glanzer finished just outside the top 10 as a freshman in the 2023 season. As a sophomore, she is already on the podium and was three strokes shy of second place; Glanzer was also three strokes over individual par for the 4A tournament.

China Spring’s Hannah Atunes shot a 148, missing the podium by one stroke.

Decatur’s Tori Gardner also had a solid individual showing, earning an 32nd place finish with 165 strokes.

Brock places seventh in Class 3A

Brock’s team of Sophia Esqueda, Addy Arredondo, Emery Jones, Daley Clark and Ava Buchheit shot a 775, taking a seventh place finish. The Eagles were the top placing team in the Fort Worth-area, and Esqueda spearheaded them with a team low 167 strokes.

Paradise’s Zoey Martinez shot a 164, seizing a seventh place individual finish.

Gunter’s Lauren Keirnes won a bronze medal with a 156 stroke performance. She tied with Maypearl’s Ella Forner, but lost the playoff hole.

Tolar earns fourth place in Class 2A

Tolar’s team of Callan Nix, Elizabeth Tuel, Maddy Moczygemba, Savannah Tuel, Jaycee Jones secured fourth place in Class 2A with 761 strokes. Nix shot a team low, placing seventh as an individual.

Lipan’s Hanna Gaylor cracked the top 10, shooting a 165 and taking seventh place.