UIL baseball playoffs: Rouse takes Game 1 in Class 5A regional quarterfinal series vs. Cedar Park

Gavin Silva threw a two-hit shutout with a jaw-dropping 13 strikeouts and Nathan Miller belted a crucial RBI double as Rouse defeated District 25-5A rival Cedar Park 3-0 in Game 1 of a regional quarterfinal series Thursday at Lago Vista High School.

Silva gave up a double to the first batter he faced, then only yielded a fifth-inning single the rest of the way. He never retired the side with five walks and a batter reaching on a dropped third strike, but with him otherwise baffling the Timberwolves’ lineup, it didn’t matter.

The Raiders gave Silva all the offense he’d need in the fourth when Oscar Salazar scored on a wild pitch and Miller followed with his clutch run-scoring extra-base hit.

Andrew Sanchez singled in the seventh, then pinch runner Jordan Komoron eventually scored on a wild pitch in the seventh for Rouse’s final run.

Weather and field conditions permitting, Game 2 is Friday night at Georgetown High School.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: UIL baseball playoffs: Rouse takes Game 1 of series vs. Cedar Park