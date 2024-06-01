UIL baseball playoffs: Rouse hammers McAllen Memorial in Game 1 of Region IV-5A final

Rouse Raiders' Connor Thompson runs home to score for his team in the third inning of the Class 5A regional quarterfinal playoff series game against Cedar Park in Georgetown, Friday, May 17, 2024. Rouse won the game 2-1.

Rouse is one win away from the state tournament.

Gavin Silva struck out eight in five innings, Andrew Sanchez went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Landon Miller finished 2-for-3 with a double, walk, RBI and two runs scored to lead the Raiders to an easy 10-1 win over McAllen Memorial in Game 1 of the Region IV-5A championship series Friday at North East ISD Sports Park in San Antonio.

Rouse scored five times in the third and four times in the fifth while outhitting the Mustangs 10-2. It also took advantage of four Memorial errors.

The Mustangs (26-15) led 1-0 on Jose Rivera’s RBI double in the bottom of the first, but Rouse (34-9-1) dominated from that point on.

More: Oscar Salazar, Gavin Silva headline Rouse pitching staff as Raiders vie for state glory

Silva retired 12 of the final 13 batters he faced, with Carson Henderson and Trey Schlueter both throwing a perfect inning of relief.

Sanchez’s two-run single and Xander Forsell’s RBI hit highlighted the Raiders’ third, which also saw them draw two walks and exploit an error and a fielder’s choice.

In the fifth, Sanchez belted an RBI single and Tyler Espinosa had a two-run hit, while Miller doubled and eventually scored on an error in the sixth for Rouse’s final run.

Game 2 is Saturday at Jourdanton High School with Game 3, if necessary, to follow.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Rouse hammers McAllen Memorial in Game 1 of Region IV-5A final