UIL baseball playoffs: Rouse dominates Region IV-5A final to qualify for state

The Rouse Raiders gather for a team photograph prior to a Wednesday morning practice. The Raiders qualified for their second UIL state baseball tournament.

Someone forgot to tell Rouse the playoffs are supposed to get more difficult the further you advance.

The Raiders are off to the state tournament after defeating McAllen Memorial 8-0 in Game 2 of the Region IV-5A championship series Saturday at Jourdanton High School. Rouse completed a series sweep where it outscored the Mustangs 18-1 and outhit them 20-4 and improved to 10-1 in the playoffs.

In what’s become a regular theme for the Raiders in the postseason, Oscar Salazar dominated from the mound in the second game of a series. Saturday, he tossed a two-hit shutout with six strikeouts and no walks and helped himself at the plate going 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs.

Nathan Miller went 2-for-2 with a double and RBI and Tyler Espinosa belted a triple and drove in a run in other notable offense for Rouse.

After winning Game 1 as the visitors Friday in San Antonio, the Raiders (35-9-1) rolled again as the home team Saturday, getting on the board in the third on Salazar’s RBI double.

Xander Forsell singled and his courtesy runner Gavin Silva eventually scored in the fourth to put Rouse ahead 2-0, then the Raiders broke open the game over the next two innings.

Salazar’s run-scoring single, Espinosa’s triple and Miller’s sacrifice fly highlighted a three-run fifth, with Rouse also taking advantage of two Mustangs errors in the inning.

Landon Miller’s RBI single and another run-scoring double by Salazar helped the Raiders push across another three runs in the sixth.

On the mound, Salazar retired the side four times and only let one Mustang reach scoring position.

This is Rouse's second trip to the state tournament after its first appearance in 2021. It will play Grapevine in a semifinal Thursday night at 7 at Dell Diamond.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: UIL baseball playoffs: Rouse dominates regional final to qualify for state