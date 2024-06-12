UIL approves playoff format change for basketball, volleyball, soccer, baseball, and softball

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The University Interscholastic League (UIL) Legislative Council passed an amendment for split divisions in the postseason for volleyball, basketball, soccer, softball and baseball on Tuesday.

The UIL approves a proposal to amend the playoff structure for basketball, volleyball, soccer, softball and baseball. The change would allow for split divisions in the postseason and would create two championship brackets. Big change coming soon. @SportsDayHS pic.twitter.com/TzuyFcyuVX — Myah Taylor (@t_myah) June 11, 2024

The split divisions postseason format will be applied to 2A-6A volleyball, softball and baseball, 4A-6A soccer, and 1A-6A basketball.

This change creates two state championships brackets for each conference.

This amendment is the same format used for the current UIL 6A football playoffs.

The top four teams from each division will qualify for the playoffs. Where things change for these sports mentioned earlier in this article, is the two advancing schools with the largest enrollments, as submitted in October 2023, will be placed in the Division I bracket, and the other two schools will be placed the Division II bracket. Both divisions will play for separate state championships.

Enrollment figures utilized for determining Division I and Division II can be found here.

This change leads to a postseason format that will award two schools in each class a state championship and it leads to the elimination of a playoff round.

This postseason format change could lead to El Paso-area teams making deeper runs in the postseason and giving them a better shot at playing for a state championship.

“It’s good for the ecosystem of soccer in El Paso. It’ll be interesting for us [San Elizario High School] because we could easily be one of the top two qualifiers in our district and play the big schools or we could even actually be a small school,” San Elizario boys soccer coach and four-time state championship winning coach Max Sappenfield said. “Clearly it will be easier to not have to see Palestine or Killgore with their much larger enrollments.”

“I do think it gives us [Hanks] a better competitive opportunity when we are playing high schools that are closer to our enrollment.” Hanks High School softball head coach Shelley Prather said.

Now, this also presents challenges for the schools with large enrollment numbers like Franklin High School for example. According to UIL, Franklin’s enrollment figure submitted in Oct. 2023 is 3,057. That is the largest enrollment figure out of all the District 1-6A schools in the 2024-2026 official district alignment.

“We [Franklin High School] are always going to be in the Division I bracket no matter what,” Franklin boys basketball head coach Adam Castillo said. “Bi-district is tough in it of itself. Having to go to that Lubbock area once we get into the first round of playoffs, but then jumping right out of it, if you’re lucky enough to get out of the bi-district round, we are jumping right into the Fort Worth area teams and to see those schools whose enrollment jumps from three thousand to about five thousand is a tough challenge.”

It is important to note that all schools in the conference will remain in their assigned district per the 2024-2026 alignment.

The new changes, if approved by the Commissioner of Education, would be effective starting August 1, 2024.

