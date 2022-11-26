Uiagalelei-Williams extend Clemson’s lead

It has been an interesting first half in Death Valley as Dabo Swinney, and the Tigers lead Shane Beamer and South Carolina 23-14 in the second quarter.

Clemson starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei had his best drive of the game as the Tigers only needed five plays to go 75 yards and a score. Wide receiver Beaux Collins showed up for his quarterback, running a nice route; Collins created space and broke off a 59-yard play.

Collins’ big play set up a DJ Uiagalelei touchdown pass to standout freshman Antonio Williams on an eleven-yard strike in the back of the end zone. It was a great drive for Swinney and the Tigers.

List

Five Clemson players to keep an eye on against South Carolina

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire