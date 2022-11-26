Uiagalelei-Williams extend Clemson’s lead

Alex Turri
·1 min read

It has been an interesting first half in Death Valley as Dabo Swinney, and the Tigers lead Shane Beamer and South Carolina 23-14 in the second quarter.

Clemson starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei had his best drive of the game as the Tigers only needed five plays to go 75 yards and a score. Wide receiver Beaux Collins showed up for his quarterback, running a nice route; Collins created space and broke off a 59-yard play.

Collins’ big play set up a DJ Uiagalelei touchdown pass to standout freshman Antonio Williams on an eleven-yard strike in the back of the end zone. It was a great drive for Swinney and the Tigers.

