The Uiagalelei brothers just turned Oregon vs. Oregon State into game of the year

One of the biggest games on the schedule every season typically comes in late November as the last game of the regular season for both teams. Whether it’s the Beavers traveling 45 minutes south on Interstate 5 to set up shop in Autzen Stadium, or the Ducks flying up north for a date in Reser Stadium, the Oregon vs. Oregon State rivalry is always appointment viewing in the pacific northwest.

That was the case even when the Beavers were undergoing a long rebuilding process over the past couple of decades, which led to far more blowouts than competitive games against the Ducks. However, Oregon State pulled off the shocking upset this past season, derailing Oregon’s Pac-12 Championship and potential College Football Playoff hopes. This solidified the fact that no matter who was on the roster for each respective team in 2023, the rivalry game would be filled with an increased level of vitriol.

The Uiagalelei family saw those stakes and decided to raise them through the roof.

On Wednesday morning, 5-star EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei made waves in the college football recruiting world by announcing his commitment to the Ducks. He becomes the second-highest-rated signee in Oregon’s 2023 class, ranked as the No. 2 EDGE in the nation this year.

Two days later, it was big brother’s turn.

On Friday night, while many were either out in the cold putting the finishing touches on their holiday shopping or waiting in line to see Santa Claus, it was reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel that Clemson QB transfer DJ Uiagalelei was expected to commit to the Oregon State Beavers. As a former 5-star recruit who was rated as the No. 2 QB in the 2020 recruiting class, this certifies as potentially one of the biggest “gets” in Oregon State history.

Now, the rivalry game formerly known as the ‘Civil War’ is a family affair.

There of course will be doubters out there who say that there’s no guarantee these two players have an initial impact on their respective teams, with a true freshman and transfer portal player not always guaranteed to start right away. However, if you’re willing to have a little bit of faith and utilize the fun part of your brain, then it’s clear that this matchup could be incredibly entertaining on the field, and turn this game into an instant classic.

The Beavers are a really good football team. Their running game is elite, the defense is among the best in the conference, and the coaching is phenomenal. They were a solid QB away from being really special in 2022. Bring in a bonafide passer with something to prove, and what changes?

The Ducks are obviously a great team as well, with only the lack of a solid defense standing in the way of them competing for a playoff spot in 2022. At the center of those defensive concerns was the lack of a pass rush. Bring in one of the best edge rushers in the 2023 class and what changes?

Might we see little brother burning around the edge next November and bringing big brother to the ground for a sack? Might we see big brother keep little brother in his place and start a winning streak for the Beavers over the Ducks?

No matter what the outcome ends up being, there is no denying the fact that this game just got a lot more fun. It’s no longer just a heated matchup between the Ducks and Beavers.

It’s a sibling rivalry.

