Uiagalelei-Briningstool connection stretches lead 20-10

Abigail Angalet
·1 min read

In the first drive of the second half, Clemson struck yet again with another trip to the end zone thanks to DJ Uiagalelei’s connection with tight end Jake Briningstool for a seven yard touchdown reception.

With the grab, the Tigers extend their lead to 10 after only being up by three at the half. It all came down to a quick first drive for Clemson’s offense to start off the third quarter.

After a quick five yard reception by Davis Allen and back-to-back rushing plays by Uiagalelei and Will Shipley for a combined 40 yards, Uiagalelei connected with Briningstool for a seven yard touchdown grab for the sophomore’s second touchdown reception of the season.

In total, the drive comprised of just four plays for 58 yards and a seven yard touchdown reception in 1:52.

