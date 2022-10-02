Uiagalelei-Briningstool connection stretches lead 20-10

In the first drive of the second half, Clemson struck yet again with another trip to the end zone thanks to DJ Uiagalelei’s connection with tight end Jake Briningstool for a seven yard touchdown reception.

With the grab, the Tigers extend their lead to 10 after only being up by three at the half. It all came down to a quick first drive for Clemson’s offense to start off the third quarter.

After a quick five yard reception by Davis Allen and back-to-back rushing plays by Uiagalelei and Will Shipley for a combined 40 yards, Uiagalelei connected with Briningstool for a seven yard touchdown grab for the sophomore’s second touchdown reception of the season.

In total, the drive comprised of just four plays for 58 yards and a seven yard touchdown reception in 1:52.

DJ Uiagalelei finds Jake Briningstool and Clemson now leads by two scores 🏈pic.twitter.com/8mzqmNY24x — 247Sports (@247Sports) October 2, 2022

JAKE 👏 BRININGSTOOL 👏 Tigers lead, 20-10 😤 pic.twitter.com/8Hvlb3qDqX — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 2, 2022

