Uiagalelei among QBs added to Manning Award Watch List
Via Allstate Sugar Bowl Press Release:
The Manning Award, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, announced 12 additions to its 2022 Watch List on Friday. Finalists for the honor will be determined by a select panel of national media covering college football, as well as each of the Mannings. That list will be released on Thursday, December 1 and the winner is scheduled to be announced following the College Football Playoff National Championship.
The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates’ bowl performances in its balloting.
After announcing 30 quarterbacks to its preseason Watch List, the Manning Award opted to increase its spotlighted players based on the many outstanding performances during the first half of the year. While these players have been added to the Watch List, every quarterback in the nation remains eligible to win the honor.
2022 Manning Award Watch List Additions
Name, Class, School
Cmp-Att
Pct.
Yards
TD
INT
QBR
Rushing
Holton Ahlers, Sr., East Carolina
208-296
70.3
2,435
18
5
79.5
114 yds, 3 TDs
Todd Centeio, Sr., James Madison
121-189
64
1,780
17
4
76.3
333 yds, 5 TDs
Jayden Daniels, Sr., LSU
165-236
69.9
1,812
12
1
80
524 yds, 9 TDs
Jayden de Laura, So., Arizona
174-275
63.3
2,274
19
7
74.7
71 yds, 1 TD
Max Duggan, Sr., TCU
133-193
68.9
1,871
19
1
87.1
274 yds, 4 TDs
Drake Maye, Fr., North Carolina
162-231
70.1
2,283
24
3
88.6
378 yds, 3 TDs
Bo Nix, Sr., Oregon
153-214
71.5
1,809
17
3
88.3
382 yds, 8 TDs
Michael Penix Jr., Sr., Washington
230-339
67.8
2,560
22
4
77.9
18 yds, 2 TDs
Austin Reed, Sr., Western Kentucky
224-318
70.4
2,442
21
5
68.4
174 yds, 6 TDs
Kurtis Rourke, Jr., Ohio
187-273
68.5
2,408
16
3
63.6
189 yds, 4 TDs
DJ Uiagalelei, Jr., Clemson
150-234
64.1
1,803
17
4
69.9
350 yds, 4 TDs
Caleb Williams, So., USC
147-230
63.9
1,971
19
1
86.5
235 yds, 3 TDs
The additions to the Watch List come from eight different conferences with the Pac-12 leading the way with four quarterbacks. The newcomers include seven seniors, two juniors, two sophomores and one freshman.
In its first 18 years, the Manning Award has recognized the top names in college football. It has honored quarterbacks from 13 different schools and from four different conferences. The Southeastern Conference (Bryce Young, Joe Burrow, Mac Jones, Johnny Manziel, Cam Newton, JaMarcus Russell and Tim Tebow) leads the way with seven Manning Award honorees, while the Big 12 Conference (Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield, Vince Young, Colt McCoy and Robert Griffin III) has had five winners. The Atlantic Coast Conference (Deshaun Watson twice, Matt Ryan and Jameis Winston) has had four Manning Award winners. Alabama (Bryce Young and Jones) joins LSU (Burrow and Russell), Oklahoma (Murray and Mayfield) and Texas (McCoy and Vince Young) as the only schools with two different winners.
All the Manning Award winners follow in the footsteps of the Mannings themselves. In college, Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning combined for over 25,000 passing yards and 201 touchdowns while playing in 10 bowl games and earning four bowl MVP awards. Archie was the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft, while both Peyton and Eli were selected No. 1 overall.
List
Grading Clemson's special teams at the bye week