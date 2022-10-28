Uiagalelei among QBs added to Manning Award Watch List

Abigail Angalet
·3 min read

Via Allstate Sugar Bowl Press Release:

The Manning Award, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, announced 12 additions to its 2022 Watch List on Friday. Finalists for the honor will be determined by a select panel of national media covering college football, as well as each of the Mannings. That list will be released on Thursday, December 1 and the winner is scheduled to be announced following the College Football Playoff National Championship.

The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates’ bowl performances in its balloting.

After announcing 30 quarterbacks to its preseason Watch List, the Manning Award opted to increase its spotlighted players based on the many outstanding performances during the first half of the year. While these players have been added to the Watch List, every quarterback in the nation remains eligible to win the honor.

2022 Manning Award Watch List Additions

Name, Class, School

Cmp-Att

Pct.

Yards

TD

INT

QBR

Rushing

Holton Ahlers, Sr., East Carolina

208-296

70.3

2,435

18

5

79.5

114 yds, 3 TDs

Todd Centeio, Sr., James Madison

121-189

64

1,780

17

4

76.3

333 yds, 5 TDs

Jayden Daniels, Sr., LSU

165-236

69.9

1,812

12

1

80

524 yds, 9 TDs

Jayden de Laura, So., Arizona

174-275

63.3

2,274

19

7

74.7

71 yds, 1 TD

Max Duggan, Sr., TCU

133-193

68.9

1,871

19

1

87.1

274 yds, 4 TDs

Drake Maye, Fr., North Carolina

162-231

70.1

2,283

24

3

88.6

378 yds, 3 TDs

Bo Nix, Sr., Oregon

153-214

71.5

1,809

17

3

88.3

382 yds, 8 TDs

Michael Penix Jr., Sr., Washington

230-339

67.8

2,560

22

4

77.9

18 yds, 2 TDs

Austin Reed, Sr., Western Kentucky

224-318

70.4

2,442

21

5

68.4

174 yds, 6 TDs

Kurtis Rourke, Jr., Ohio

187-273

68.5

2,408

16

3

63.6

189 yds, 4 TDs

DJ Uiagalelei, Jr., Clemson

150-234

64.1

1,803

17

4

69.9

350 yds, 4 TDs

Caleb Williams, So., USC

147-230

63.9

1,971

19

1

86.5

235 yds, 3 TDs

The additions to the Watch List come from eight different conferences with the Pac-12 leading the way with four quarterbacks. The newcomers include seven seniors, two juniors, two sophomores and one freshman.

In its first 18 years, the Manning Award has recognized the top names in college football. It has honored quarterbacks from 13 different schools and from four different conferences. The Southeastern Conference (Bryce Young, Joe Burrow, Mac Jones, Johnny Manziel, Cam Newton, JaMarcus Russell and Tim Tebow) leads the way with seven Manning Award honorees, while the Big 12 Conference (Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield, Vince Young, Colt McCoy and Robert Griffin III) has had five winners. The Atlantic Coast Conference (Deshaun Watson twice, Matt Ryan and Jameis Winston) has had four Manning Award winners. Alabama (Bryce Young and Jones) joins LSU (Burrow and Russell), Oklahoma (Murray and Mayfield) and Texas (McCoy and Vince Young) as the only schools with two different winners.

All the Manning Award winners follow in the footsteps of the Mannings themselves. In college, Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning combined for over 25,000 passing yards and 201 touchdowns while playing in 10 bowl games and earning four bowl MVP awards. Archie was the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft, while both Peyton and Eli were selected No. 1 overall.

List

Grading Clemson's special teams at the bye week

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire

Recommended Stories