UI presses 'go' on anticipated season

Aug. 1—The Idaho football team has officially begun one of its most anticipated seasons in recent memory.

The Vandals opened their fall camp on Monday inside the P1FCU Kibbie Dome. Among the 110 players walking inside one of Moscow's most famous landmarks were some of the best players within the Football Championship Subdivision, as well as 52 new faces.

With 52 players getting their first taste of Idaho's second-year coaching staff, the group decided to really hammer teaching on opening day.

"I thought we had some good energy with some good teaching from our coaches," Idaho coach Jason Eck said. "They did a great job of teaching the younger guys higher-level concepts."

Knowing what to expect

While Idaho is welcoming a slew of newcomers, the majority still remains with the veterans, and with experience come expectations — whether from a player or coach.

"The players know what to expect, and I think the coaches are further along," Eck said. "We just have to focus on executing at a higher level throughout the year."

The experience from the vets showed Monday during the 7-on-7 and team periods, according to Eck.

On offense, preseason All-Big Sky passer Gevani McCoy connected with Jordan Dwyer and Hayden Hatten for scores.

Defensively, safety Mathias Bertram recorded a forced fumble, and defensive lineman Aamarii Notice earned the Battle Ax award for his work rushing the passer.

Good first impressions

Some new faces were also making some noise on day one, namely freshman defensive back Drew Faulkner, who intercepted a pass.

Faulkner is a rising star in an already loaded defensive back room, while Tylen Coleman, Keyshawn James-Newby and Malaki Williams are starting to make some noise in an otherwise quiet defensive line group.

Eck labeled the trio of Coleman, James-Newby and Williams the Vandals' best pass rushers.

"When we're in nickel, we'll want all three of them on the field together," Eck said. "We did that quite a bit last year, but this year it might just be more during nickel situations."

Beginning a battle

The first day of camp saw the beginning of several position battles, with Eck keeping a sharp eye on the offensive line.

Both spots on the right side of the o-line are available as of now. Graduate student Jason Hahlbeck and sophomore Charlie Vliem are battling for the tackle spot, with sophomore Tigana Cisse and junior Abe Christensen vying for playing time at guard.

Another battle projected to last throughout fall camp is the fourth receiver spot.

Idaho sophomore quarterback Gevani McCoy will have his pick of the litter between preseason All-Big Sky receivers Jermaine Jackson and Hayden Hatten once the season gets started. He'll also be graced with the presence of junior receiver Terez Traynor, a former third-team All-Big Sky receiver in 2021 as the projected No. 3 receiver.

The fourth spot is currently a battle between sophomore Dwyer, junior Michael Graves and sophomore Tommy Hauser.

"It'll be an interesting battle throughout," Eck said. "All three of them have different styles. We just have to see who emerges as the better player."

Trainer's room

Idaho enters fall camp with one season-ending injury already under its belt, losing freshman Malakai Railton-Stewart to a torn ACL in the spring.

With the exception of the freshman, the Vandals enter camp relatively healthy, with defensive back Marcus Harris and Traynor being limited as a precautionary measure.

"We don't want to do too much, too soon," Eck said. "We have to have a good plan for these guys, and I know it's frustrating not to practice, but we have to have a good plan."

Tight end Alex Moore is a full-participant after suffering a torn ACL during the Vandals' season-opener against Washington State.

"Coming off an ACL is a process," Eck said. "We have to get him back to where he has a defined role in the pass and run game."

