UI para track athletes head to NCAA Championship for the first time

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois para track athletes will be introduced to a new stage this week; they will compete at the NCAA Championships for the first time in Eugene, Oregon.

Eight athletes will head to the big stage. The UI para athletics coach said this is great opportunity for all para athletes.

Para track athlete Jason Robinson said he hopes this is a chance to move in the right direction.

“When it comes to inclusion in the sport and just bringing the sport to the next level so that we get this opportunity now. And that hopefully kids further down the line, when they’re in college, they’ll have the opportunity to race even at the big stage like this, too,” Robinson said.

The next step is for the athletes to compete at the U.S. trials and hopefully qualify for the U.S. national team, who will be competing at the Paris Paralympic games.

