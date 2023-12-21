UI inks 28 to '24 recruiting class

Dec. 21—The Idaho football team signed 28 players to its 2024 recruiting class during National Signing Day on Wednesday.

Of those 28, five reside in the Gem State, and 15 have roots in the Pacific Northwest.

Idaho also inked several recruits from nontraditional hotbeds such as Anchorage, Alaska, and Raymond, Alberta, Canada.

"Those (Ore., Idaho, Wash.) have to be our home bases in recruiting," Idaho football coach Jason Eck said. "Sometimes it's like looking under a rock, and there's not as much competition. We got some players from Alberta, Canada, Hawaii and Alaska. I like those types of recruiting battles when you have to beat no one."

The Vandals focused heavily on their offensive line, adding six hogs up front. They also added five receivers and four tight ends.

"We're getting to the point with the linemen where they don't have to play out of necessity," Eck said. "They're playing because they are exceptional."

Here's what we learned about the Vandals of tomorrow:

Staying local

Idaho landed its top two recruits from the Spokane region: defensive back Diezel Wilkinson and receiver Aaron Kinsey.

Kinsey (Rogers) and Wilkinson (East Valley) have faced off several times on the gridiron, being rivals in the Washington Class 2A Greater Spokane League (GSL).

"Both those guys can run," Eck said. "I think it does help to have guys closer to home than a young man who is coming from, say, California. Those guys are seeing news reports and TV reporters talking about Idaho growing up, and they're seeing that success. We have to get the best players in those areas, and those are important battles to win. I thought they were the two best players (in the Spokane region), and both of them have a chance to be difference-makers."

Wilkinson was the lifeblood of the Knights' football program for the last three seasons on both sides of the ball.

Offensively, he took snaps as a receiver and as a quarterback. More often than not, he was the fastest player on the field — unless he was playing Rogers.

Kinsey helped lead the Pirates to their first postseason trip since 2016.

The 2A GSL's offensive MVP has spent time at quarterback and wide receiver over the years at Rogers, but in Moscow, he'll be a pass catcher. His off-the-ball speed and ability to return kicks should make the transition seamless.

Wilkinson has been on Idaho's radar for a while, first catching the eye of the team back in the summer of '22. The 2A GSL all-purpose MVP will be a safety for the Vandals.

He has limited tape at that position, but in a 51-26 loss to Clarkston on Sept. 16, he didn't allow a score and did a solid job at eliminating space, especially in the red zone.

Wilkinson will be one of five recruits who will arrive early for spring practices.

Owen is here to compete

Idaho signed two kickers, and they share the same forename.

Owen Adams hails from Laurel, Mont., and is listed as a kicker and punter. As of now, he's expected to compete with sophomore LJ Harm for the starting punter spot.

"Owen came to our camp last summer, and he competed his tail off," Eck said. "He has a strong leg and can punt, kick off, and kick field goals."

Owen Forsman hails from Rathdrum, Idaho, and attended Lakeland High School, which is where legendary Vandal kicking specialist Cade Coffey attended.

Forsman earned first-team Idaho Class 4A Inland Empire League honors as a kicker and had a season-long of 49 yards.

He will also arrive to campus early and compete with redshirt freshman Cameron Pope for kickoff duties. He should also be in line to be the team's placekicker.

Family connections remain

The Vandals continued the trend of keeping families close by inking three-star offensive tackle Nathan Knapik, brother of Ayden, the team's current left tackle.

Idaho also signed three-star quarterback Holden Bea, who is the brother of the women's basketball team's third-all-time leading scorer, Beyonce Bea.

The Vandals also welcomed some new lineage through Gus (TE) and Wiley (edge) Donnerberg.

"We spend a lot of time investing in those relationships," Eck said. "When you have a brother already here and you get to have really good experiences with him, it is easier to get them here that way. I'd put Holden Bea in that same category. I think their family had a great experience at Idaho, and I think that helped. It's neat to have the Donnerberg brothers here, with Willy playing defensive end and Gus playing tight end. They'll be facing off a lot."

Knapik was the No. 22 player in Washington, according to 247sports.com. He garnered interest from several Big Sky teams, including Montana and Montana State. He also received an offer from Washington State.

"That was a big recruiting win for us," Eck said. "He is a very talented young man, and I really think this is a great offensive linemen class for us."

The 6-foot-7, 250-pounder could play early in his career and has enough athleticism to be on the basketball team, according to Eck.

Bea was another sought-after recruit in the state of Washington, coming in as the No. 28 player in the state, according to 247Sports.

He is very decisive in the pocket, only throwing five interceptions his senior season, with three coming in a 38-28 loss to Ridgefield on Sept. 29.

Bea finished his senior campaign 155-of-250 passing (62%) for 2,591 yards and 31 touchdowns.

The Washington Class 2A Greater St. Helens League offensive MVP's 3,377 all-purpose ranked No. 3 in the state.

The Donnerberg brothers, who attended West Linn High School, join former teammate freshman receiver Mark Hamper on Idaho's roster.

Wiley was the 14th-ranked athlete in the state of Oregon and received all-state honors his junior year.

Gus was the Oregon Class 6A Three Rivers offensive MVP after logging 700 yards on 32 receptions.

Who else is expected to make an impact?

Other than those already mentioned, Eck said the young corners and receivers should have an opportunity to play early on.

"When you build your program, it becomes a function of operation," Eck said. "Coach (Stanley) Franks (defensive backs coach) has shown his ability to develop guys, and guys like Brilan Reynolds, who plays safety and corner, could probably factor in at that spot. We suffered some losses at receiver with Hatten and Jackson. That combination of Kinsey, (Tony) Harste, (Kage) Repenn and (Trenton) Swanson, if things align, there should be an opportunity to play two of those guys."

NIL/portal madness

The college football landscape has seen a major shift, with players having the right to get paid through their Name Image and Likeness (NIL). But at least at Idaho, none of its recruits have asked what their starting salaries will be.

"I haven't had any recruits ask me about that," Eck said. "But I do support us getting more involved in the world of NIL. We'll never be at the FBS level, and it's good for those kids to have those opportunities. ... I see it more as rewarding the kids in the program. That's certainly happening at the FBS level, and it hasn't trickled down here, but I do support it."

Eck has maintained this thinking despite the circumstances. But as he explained it, it's an open market, and these players are just attempting to increase their earning power.

"I think back to why people go to college," Eck said. "You're setting yourself up to have a career opportunity to increase your earning power throughout your life, and some of those guys had an opportunity to increase their earning power. We're going to support guys with that opportunity, and I hope not everyone is in that position, but that's a significant amount of money.

"It's a modern-day thing we have to impress when there is an open market. A lot of people have made money off of college players, and now it's an open market. You look at NFL starting quarterbacks, and most of them are making more than their head coach, and that's trickling down into college athletics. You have to impress. I saw a great quote earlier that said, 'Either adapt in life or die.' "

