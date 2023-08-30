UI football looks for hot start to season

Aug. 29—It's finally that time.

The Idaho football team hosted its first pregame news conference on Monday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome.

Second-year coach Jason Eck, All-American receiver Hayden Hatten and preseason All-Big Sky defensive back Marcus Harris took the podium to discuss the Vandals' season opener against Lamar at 7 p.m. Thursday at Provost Umphrey Stadium in Beaumont, Texas.

Here's what the trio had to say prior to kickoff:

It's going to be a scorcher

Beaumont has been under a heat advisory for the last two months, and it's not slowing down anytime soon.

Thursday's kickoff is slated to be an even 100 degrees, which puts hydration on top of everyone's priority list.

"We have to do a good job handling the environment," Eck said. "We've made a push for our guys to stay hydrated in a more warm and humid environment."

One player Eck won't have to worry about in terms of hydration is Hatten.

The star receiver is used to playing under the lights in unbearable weather, having grown up in Scottsdale, Ariz.

"I take my hydration very seriously," Hatten said. "I plan on playing every snap of every game, so that's how I prepare myself. ... I buy eight Pedialyte a week, and I just make sure that I'm drinking them, and I keep two more on the sidelines with me so I can down a couple of them pregame."

August hasn't been a cool month for Moscow by any stretch, with the town breaking 90 degrees several times.

The uncomfortable environment has allowed the Vandals to better prepare themselves for the possible weather conditions on Thursday.

"We try to put our players in uncomfortable situations," Eck said. "We've done some tempo periods with longer drives, and that's the biggest thing you hope is that you don't have any additional mental errors because of the fatigue."

Not sure what they're going against

From its coaching staff to its players, Lamar has a lot of question marks.

The Cardinals finished dead last in the Southland Conference at 1-11 overall last season.

Lamar fired its former coach, Blane Morgan, at the end of the season and hired Pete Rossomando.

Rossomando has over three decades of coaching experience, including 10 as a head coach. His last head coaching gig was at Central Connecticut State in 2018, and he's spent the last two years coaching Charlotte's offensive line.

Not only will the Cardinals have a new head coach who hasn't led a program in five years, but they also haven't named their starting quarterback.

Despite all these question marks, Eck has been impressed by what he's seen on film so far.

"I think they'll be much improved," he said. "I don't think this will be a one-win team again. ... Hopefully, a bulk of their improvement starts after they play us, but I think they have some good pieces.

"It kind of reminded me a little bit of our team last year, where we had some pretty good talent; we just had to get them going in the right direction, and I think they'll do better. They'll be a well-coached team."

Depth chart is out

Idaho released its first official depth chart Sunday, and there weren't any surprises.

Dylan Layne earned the weak side linebacker spot, and Jake Cox and TJ Ivy will be the two tight ends. Ormanie Arnold will play opposite Marcus Harris at corner and Terez Traynor will be the third receiver.

Redshirt freshman Charlie Vliem is listed as the starting right tackle, earning his first collegiate start. But he will be rotating in with junior Abe Christensen to start things out.

"Charlie played in some garbage time last year, but this will be the first time he's had some extensive duties," Eck said. "I kind of like giving a guy like him a rest because college games are 12 minutes longer than high school games, and it's a big adjustment for the first time."

