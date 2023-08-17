UI coach expects immediate production from new linebackers

Aug. 17—Idaho defensive coordinator Rob Aurich expects zero drop-off in production at linebacker.

Last year's linebacker corps of Paul Moala, Fa'ave Fa'avae and Mathias Bertram highlighted a stingy Vandals defense that ranked No. 2 in the Big Sky in total defense.

Moala finished the year with a team-high seven tackles for loss and four interceptions, which was tied for a team-best. Following the season, the Mishawaka, Ind., native transferred to the ACC's Georgia Tech.

Fa'ave notched a team-high 111 tackles in 2022 and added two forced fumbles. The Carson, Calif., native graduated following the season with 229 career tackles.

The Vandals are set to kick off their season against Lamar in two weeks at Provost Umphrey Stadium in Beaumont, Texas, with significant production to replace.

Here's how Aurich and the boys have attacked the linebacker position:

The X-factor

The Vandals inked 40 players during the early signing period, three of whom were transfers.

It was easy to overlook those incoming transfers on a roster sheet, with the acronym 'FR' flooding the page. But linebacker Tre Thomas, an incoming graduate student from South Dakota, drew instant praise from the coaching staff during this timeframe and beyond. Aurich gave the Burnsville, Minn., native his first college football offer his sophomore year in high school while he was on the Coyotes' coaching staff.

"When I entered the portal, I knew I wanted to find a coach that I trusted," Thomas said. "Aurich is an outstanding coach and a great man. He's taught me a lot on and off the field, and for my last season, I kind of wanted to end my career with the guy I started it with."

Aurich has been able to see Thomas' game develop basically throughout his entire college football career, and he's come a long way.

"One thing I love about him is he's improved as a football player every year," Aurich said. "He was a running back, defensive end type of guy coming out of Burnsville, and he was really raw. Now you're seeing that all come to fruition."

The 6-foot-1, 220-pounder will start at middle linebacker for the Vandals, which comes with implied leadership responsibilities.

"I think every athlete expects to come in and be a leader," Thomas said. "I knew if I came in and I was chosen to be in that role, I was going to take it head on and that's what I did. We're trying to win a natty, so whatever it takes."

Aurich expects Idaho's middle linebacker to be the team's leading tackler, and Thomas has the ability to make it happen.

He has the best sideline-to-sideline speed on the Vandals' defense and is athletic enough to play all three linebacker spots.

"I think he has the potential to be the best playmaker on our team," Aurich said. "So we're going to put him in situations where we can best highlight his sideline to sideline and he's really embraced that role."

A group effort

Idaho's front seven is going to operate by committee this season.

The Vandals are the deepest at the linebacker and defensive line positions in terms of numbers, adding 17 total bodies during the offseason.

Depth is never a bad thing, but inexperience isn't the greatest thing. Idaho will be playing its share of freshmen this year, especially at linebacker.

Underclassmen such as Jaxton Eck, Xe'ree Alexander and Dylan Layne will all see some playing time in 2023.

The trio of newcomers have responded in a mature manner to their newfound responsibilities, spending extra time watching film and mastering their craft.

"I've been very pleased with how much processing they've been doing for only being 18 or 19-year-old kids," Aurich said. "The best player is going to play regardless of age, and I've been pleased with how our freshmen have stepped in."

Alexander is a true freshman who has been turning heads, attacking every rep like he's been shot out of a cannon.

The Auburn, Wash., native has been practicing with the second team, but with his playmaking ability, he'll find a way onto the field.

"That kid is a playmaker," Aurich said. "He's strong, he runs through contact, and this is his first taste of college ball, so he's adapting to the verbiage and the complexity of the game. But he's going to have it figured out in no time; he's very smart."

Eck is the favorite to back up Thomas at middle linebacker.

The Brookings High School product looks like he's been lifting weights since he could walk and has the ability to deliver a devastating blow.

"He is a dude," Thomas said. "He's a downhill linebacker, and he's always the first one to the ball. I'm so excited for that kid."

The starting three

The Vandals have seemingly decided Thomas, Bertram and Layne will be the starting three linebackers.

Layne shot his way up the depth chart by improving in the weight room and on the field.

Aurich labeled the Lake Oswego, Ore., native the smartest player on the Vandals' defense.

"I think Dylan is leading the group right now," Aurich said. "Especially when it comes to his focus, his study and how he's approaching the game."

While those three are the starters, much like the defensive line, Idaho will try to rotate its linebackers as much as it can.

Aurich wants seven guys that can rotate through the three linebacker positions ready to play by week one.

