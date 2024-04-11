UI closes investigation into Shannon

Apr. 10—CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois has closed its Office for Student Conflict Resolution investigation into Terrence Shannon Jr. relating to his December arrest on a rape charge in Lawrence, Kan., stemming from an incident that allegedly happened in Kansas last September.

A letter, dated April 5, sent to Shannon and obtained on Wednesday by The News-Gazette from his legal team noted "a determination was made that the evidence available to OSCR at this time is not sufficient to allow a reasonable hearing panel to find the respondent in violation of the Student Code sections identified in the allegation notice."

The OSCR process was concluded in large part, according to the letter, because the investigation did not have access to the complainant in the criminal case, the complainant's witness or the complete Lawrence Police Department file.

"As a result, the process has concluded, charges have been dropped, and no disciplinary action will be taken against the respondent a this time," the OSCR letter read. "Please note that the matter may be reopened if new substantial evidence is brought to the attention of OSCR from any source."

Shannon dropped his lawsuit against the university in response to the closure of the OSCR investigation. He initially filed suit Jan. 8 following what was an automatic suspension by Illinois and appeared in U.S. District Court in Springfield four days later seeking an injunction against the university's suspension.

U.S. District Judge Colleen Lawless ruled on Jan. 19 that the "potential harm" to Shannon from suspension "outweighs any harm to the university" in reinstating him.

Shannon missed six games while suspended — Illinois went 4-2 without him — and returned to action Jan. 21. The 6-foot-6 guard ultimately led the Illini to a 29-9 season, a Big Ten tournament title and the program's first Elite Eight appearance in nearly two decades.

He earned First Team All-Big Ten and Second Team All-American honors for his efforts on the basketball court.

The conclusion of the OSCR investigation by Illinois and Shannon dismissing his lawsuit against the university has no bearing on his criminal case. He still faces a felony rape charge and will next appear in Douglas County (Kan.) District Court on May 10 for a preliminary hearing in his case.

That hearing was initially set for Feb. 23 before being postponed to this spring.

Shannon, who was not made available to the media following his return and was sequestered during open locker room access in the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments last month, posted a note of thanks to social media Wednesday afternoon to both the Illinois and Texas Tech fan bases.

He played three seasons at Texas Tech before transferring to Illinois ahead of the 2022-23 season.

"First, I would like to thank Illini nation for their unwavering support throughout my two years here," the note read. "The staff and fans have really made this experience memorable! I will never forget the relationships I've built during my time! I also want to thank Raider nation! The saff and the fans welcomed and supported me for the three years I spent at Texas Tech.

"These two programs will forever be a part of my success and growth as an athlete. I am truly grateful!"