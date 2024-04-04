UH's Snyder claims Big West tennis honor

Apr. 4—Hawaii's Quinn Snyder was named the Big West Men's Tennis Player of the Week on Wednesday for the second time this season.

Hawaii's Quinn Snyder was named the Big West Men's Tennis Player of the Week on Wednesday for the second time this season.

Snyder, a junior from Titusville, Fla., beat No. 46-ranked Pablo Masjoan of UC Santa Barbara 6-2, 6-3, and Cal Poly's Noah Berry 6-3, 6-4.

Snyder, who plays at No. 1 singles, also won the conference weekly award Feb. 21.