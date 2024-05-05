UH's Gordon finishes fourth in Big West heptathlon

May 5—Select an option below to continue reading this premium story.

Sammie Gordon of the Rainbow Wahine track and field team finished sixth at the Big West Multis Championship to open the conference title meet on Saturday in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

Gordon led the Rainbow Wahine with 4,987 points to give Hawaii three points, while Anna Marx finished eighth with 4,786 points to add another. Catherine Touchette was ninth with 4,707 and Grace Blanchette was 13th with 4,215. The team was in fourth.

Touchette ran a 2:18.47 to win the 800 meters, and Gordon was second with a 2:19.58. Marx was fourth with a 2:21.97.

Gordon and Marx went sixth and seventh in the long jump, with Gordon landing a distance of 17 feet, 3.5 inches and Marx scored 16 feet, 8.75 inches. Touchette took home third in the javelin with a throw of 126 feet, 8 inches, while Blanchette was sixth with 108 feet, 1 inch.

UC Irvine's Jolie Robinson won the heptathlon with 5,220 points, with Jenelle Hurley (5,164 points) and Hailey Fune' (5,099 points) of Long Beach State finishing second and third.