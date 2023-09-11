UH top LB Taylor likely to miss extended time MSU

Sep. 11—The Hawaii football team will be without its defensive leader when it faces the nation's most prolific offense this coming weekend in Eugene, Ore.

Weak-side linebacker Logan Taylor, who left Saturday's game because of a leg injury, is expected to miss, at least, an extended period. Taylor was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Sunday, but the outlook for a near-future return does not appear to be promising.

This coming Saturday, the Rainbow Warriors will play Oregon, which leads the FBS in scoring (59.5 points per game ) and is second in total yards (589.5 per contest ).

Since moving into the starting lineup as a defensive replacement last October, Taylor has averaged 10.8 tackles in nine games. Last month, teammates voted Taylor as one of five co-captains.

"Logan's the heartbeat of the defense, " linebacker Noah Kema said.

The Warriors have several options. Middle linebacker Isaiah Tufaga, who started on the weak side before suffering an injury in last season's seventh game, could move back to his original position. In that scenario, Kema, who started against Albany while Tufaga served a first-half suspension for targeting the previous week, would play the middle in the 4-2 base or align as the strong-side linebacker in a 4-3 front. In Saturday's fourth quarter, Kema made a key fumble recovery and ensuing 41-yard return.

A more likely plan would be for Nalu Emerson to ascend to No. 1 weak-side linebacker against Oregon. While freshman Jalen Smith has played well, the decision was to go with Emerson as Taylor's replacement against Albany. On its final possession, Albany drove to the UH 31, where it faced a second-and-10. Emerson sacked Reese Poffenbarger for a 12-yard loss.

"It felt like Nalu had a feel for it with the game on the line, " linebackers coach Chris Brown said. "I trusted my gut, and I went with him."

Emerson, a 2019 Kahuku High graduate, was used primarily on special teams in his first four UH seasons. In an attempt to improve the overall team speed, defensive coordinator Jacob Yoro moved Emerson from safety to linebacker.

"He was a guy who was struggling to find time as a safety, " Yoro said. "But now as a linebacker, he brings a lot to us."

Brown welcomed Emerson into the linebackers room known as the "Lion's Den."

"Nalu is one of the most athletic guys in the whole linebacker room, " Brown said. "You talk about a kid who played safety, who bulked up to over 200 pounds. He can run fast. He can chase guys down. He's very smart. He was the valedictorian at Kahuku. He's probably our fastest blitzer that we've got. The speed he has from Point A to Point B is pretty impressive. No doubt, I want that guy in my room."

Head coach Timmy Chang said Emerson is a "good guy, a great guy."

The Warriors will depart Thursday afternoon ahead of the Oregon game.