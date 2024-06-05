UH QB Schager a counselor at Manning Passing Academy

COURTESY SCHAGER FAMILY Brayden Schager, second rom left, was surrounded by the Manning brothers, Peyton, left, Eli and Cooper at the Manning Passing Academy camp in 2019.

Brayden Schager, second rom left, was surrounded by the Manning brothers, Peyton, left, Eli and Cooper at the Manning Passing Academy camp in 2019.

STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii Warriors quarterback Brayden Schager (13) tossed a pass while rushed by San Jose State Spartans linebacker Matthew Tago (9) during the first quarter of a game between the Hawaii Warriors and the San Jose Spartans played at Clarence T. C. Ching Field on Saturday, October 28, 2023, Honolulu, Hawaii.

Hawaii Warriors quarterback Brayden Schager (13) tossed a pass while rushed by San Jose State Spartans linebacker Matthew Tago (9) during the first quarter of a game between the Hawaii Warriors and the San Jose Spartans played at Clarence T. C. Ching Field on Saturday, October 28, 2023, Honolulu, Hawaii.

The student will become the instructor.

Seven years after participating as a camper, University of Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager has been invited to be a counselor at this month’s Manning Passing Academy camp.

“It’s awesome,” said Schager, who will be a UH senior this fall. “I’m super excited about it. It’ll be great to get an opportunity to work with those guys.”

The Manning family, including former NFL quarterback greats Archie, Peyton and Eli, own the prestigious camp that draws more than 1,000 students (grades 8-12) annually to the four-day event in Thibodeaux, La. The Mannings select 40 college quarterbacks from across the country to serve as counselors.

“We’re going to help out with the younger kids, the high school kids, and showing them the ropes and helping any way we can with mechanics or footwork,” Schager said. “And having a good time with kids of all different ages, as well as getting to throw with the Manning brothers (Eli and Peyton) at certain times.”

Schager, who grew up in Highland Park, Texas, recalled first attending the camp when he was a Highland Park High freshman. “It’s really cool to go back as a counselor,” Schager said. “It’ll be full circle for me.”

It has been a hectic time for Schager. After participating in UH’s spring workouts, he returned to Texas for a week to help with the “HP Buddy Bowl,” an event Schager and his sister founded in 2017. Borrowing an idea from San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, each Highland Park player spends a day with students with special needs. The highlight is each special athlete runs a specially designed play on the school’s football field.

Schager then returned to Hawaii for last week’s start of offseason training and player-run practices.

In two weeks, Schager will leave for the June 27-30 Manning camp. He will return to Hawaii for a week, then he and safety Peter Manuma will represent the Rainbow Warriors at the July 9-11 Mountain West Conference Media Days in Las Vegas.

“I’m super excited,” Schager said. “That’ll be a blast.”

Schager also looks forward to the Aug. 31 game against UCLA, which will air on CBS. It will be the Warriors’ first appearance on network TV (CBS, ABC, NBC, Fox) since 2012.

“I can’t wait,” he said. “It’s going to be a blast. It’ll be more eyes on the program. It’s an opportunity to put Hawaii back on the map.”

Schager also is awaiting a decision on his appeal that will allow him to play as a fifth-year senior in 2025.

“It’s been a long process,” Schager said. “They’re still working on it.”