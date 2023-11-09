For UH QB Morris, it feels natural simulating the Air Force offense

Nov. 9—It seems like old times for Dalen Morris.

In Hawaii football practices this week, Morris has directed the multiple-option offense as the scout team's quarterback. In reprising a quarterback's role he played in three seasons with Navy, Morris is providing a preview for the UH defense ahead of Saturday's game against Air Force at the Ching Complex.

"It felt like I was back at the (Naval ) Academy, " Morris said.

There are similarities between the run-option offense Morris ran as Navy's quarterback through 2020 and the scheme Air Force uses in leading the nation in rushing this season. Two UH quarterbacks with pass-heavy backgrounds—Jonah Chong and John-Keawe Sagapolutele—usually run the scout offense. Morris, who joined the Rainbow Warriors as a short-yardage wildcat quarterback in January, was asked to portray Air Force quarterback Zac Larrier in defensive sessions.

"It took me four years (at Navy ) to actually feel comfortable running it and having some confidence, " Morris said of the scheme that allows the quarterback to run, give the ball to the fullback on a dive, pitch to a tailback or fly-sweeping receiver, or throw. "After not running it for three years and then running it this year, it definitely feels like old times."

Morris, who was a standout student and athlete in high school, said he considered the long-term benefits when he applied for the Naval Academy.

"Like they say : It's not a four-year decision, it's a 40-year decision, " Morris said. "I believed the Naval Academy was going to be the best at giving me prime-time D-I football, and giving me a life after that."

In May 2021, Morris earned a degree in political science and a commission as an active-duty officer. As a cryptologic warfare officer at shore command in Hawaii, he received permission—and encouragement—from commanding officer Joshua Sanders to attend the Warriors' walk-on tryout in January.

After dazzling in speed and agility disciplines, Morris was invited to join the Warriors with the intent of serving as a short-yardage specialist. This season, Morris has converted on four of five fourth-down rushes, including a 15-yard burst against Oregon.

Morris has a strong arm, averaging 17.5 yards a completion as a Navy senior in 2020. But with only one pass, an 11-yard completion, in 12 snaps, opposing defenses have loaded the box when Morris is beckoned.

"It's backyard football, and I love that, " Morris said of facing a stacked defense. "It means you're getting their best shot. There's no excuse when you do your job."

He has rushed for two touchdowns.

Morris said his school and football commitments at the Naval Academy prepared him to manage his busy schedule. Morris, who lives in Aiea, arrives on campus at 6 a.m. On days he has in-class courses, he will report to shore duty at about 11 a.m. "They're very flexible with me, which is why I'm so grateful, " he said.

With school and work assignments, he acknowledged, he does not "sleep much. Sometimes you get some long nights."

With Saturday's game being played on Veterans Day, Morris said, "that's going to be special especially (with ) Air Force coming in."