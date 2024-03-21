UH plays Longwood in NCAA Tournament on Friday
March Madness is underway and the University of Houston Cougars are getting ready to play their first game of the Tournament on Friday. FOX 26 Sports Director Will Kunkel has more details.
Houston boasts a dominant defense alongside plenty of concerns following a blowout loss to Iowa State in the Big 12 championship.
Can Houston win the first men's basketball title in school history?
The Cougars won the best basketball conference in the country by two games in their first season in the Big 12.
Jim McIngvale got Houston at +750 to win the tournament.
It’s officially time for Madness.
Domask had 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in the Illini's win over Morehead State.
Couisnard transferred from South Carolina after he says he didn't receive communication from the team's new coaching staff. Now he has a tournament win over his former program.
In today's edition: The Ohtani interpreter scandal, Day 1 of Madness, the USMNT is loaded, women's AP All-Americans, and more.
Time is running out to submit your tourney bracket. Scott Pianowski has some final words of wisdom to guide your picks.
Twenty-some years ago, Keith Dambrot was down on his luck. Then LeBron James walked through the door of a community center and changed everything.
Obama has two No. 1 seeds in the Final Four on the men's side and three top seeds in the women's Final Four.
McCullar had been dealing with a knee injury for the past two month.
Out of that tear-stained team meeting has sprung this year’s most improbable story of March Madness.
Everyone seems to think UConn will win it all this season.