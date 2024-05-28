UH pitcher Abshier ends career with honor

May 28—Select an option below to continue reading this premium story.

University of Hawaii left-handed pitcher Randy Abshier ended his collegiate career by earning Big West Pitcher of the Week honors on Monday.

In his last game as a Rainbow Warrior, Abshier pitched eight innings and struck out eight while holding Cal State Fullerton to one run on three hits and one walk. It was the longest outing by a Hawaii pitcher this year and he retired the final 12 batters he faced to win the weekly honor for the second time this year and the third time in his career.

The San Diego native ended his career at Hawaii with 159 strikeouts over 152 1/3 innings pitched and a record of 11-7 with a 4.14 ERA in 30 appearances.