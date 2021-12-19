Uh-oh: Razorbacks basketball collapses against Hofstra

Arkansas will not find itself inside the Top 25 when the polls are released Monday.

The Razorbacks fell for the second time this season and the second game in a row on Saturday. Hofstra, a team picked fifth in the Colonial Athletic Association in the preseason, beat Arkansas, 89-81, in North Little Rock.

Arkansas (10-2) was ranked inside the Top 10 in both the Associated Press and Ferris Mowers Coaches polls two weeks ago. Before the Hofstra game, the Hogs had fallen in Tulsa to Oklahoma, 88-66.

Former Arkansas forward Abayomi Ifyiola had 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Pride, which outshot and outrebounded Arkansas. Jalen Ray and Aaron Estrada also scored in double figures for the Pride, netting 22 apiece with Estrada grabbing 10 rebounds.

The Razorbacks pulled within two points with 4:53 left on Devo Davis’ old-fashioned three-point play. But Hofstra countered with an 8-0 run as Arkansas missed four straight shots and committed a turnover on its next five possessions.

Arkansas shot just 45% from the field and committed 16 turnovers. Hofstra scored 22 points of those miscues and shot 48% themselves. JD Notae led the Razorbacks with 20 points. Chris Lykes added another 19. Notae, Lykes and Devo Davis all fouled out.

The Hogs have one final chance to right the ship before SEC play begins when they host Elon back Bud Walton Arena on December 21. They travel to Mississippi State on January 29 to open things in the league.