Uh-oh, LSU. One little historical fact suggests Arkansas will get lucky Saturday

Arkansas isn’t just a home dog to LSU on Saturday in gambling markets, but few outside of Las Vegas are picking the Razorbacks, either.

LSU’s win over Alabama last week didn’t put Brian Kelly’s team on the map, so to speak, but showed the college football public that the Tigers weren’t just a team that would have potential going forward. They were a threat in the here and now.

Arkansas was that team for a while. Mirages look real, too. The Hogs were No. 10 in the country after three weeks and following that with a three-game losing streak. Now they’re a game above .500, seeking bowl eligibility with one more win.

The Battle for the Boot has been one of wildest rivalries. Arkansas doesn’t win often, but when the Razorbacks do, they tend to win two in a row. Consider: Arkansas won in 2007 and 2008. Seven years later they won in 2014 and 2015. Seven years later they won in 2021 and… Well, you see the trend.

Could it happen again? Luck might be required, but that’s not been in short supply for most of the series.

Let’s take a look the last 10 games in the Battle for the Boot.

2021: Arkansas 16, LSU 13

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 13: Trey Knox #7 of the Arkansas Razorbacks is tackled by Raydarious Jones #29 of the LSU Tigers during the second half at Tiger Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

2020: LSU 27, Arkansas 24

LSU linemen Austin Deculus (76) and Chasen Hines (57) block Arkansas defender Marcus Miller (90) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

2019: LSU 56, Arkansas 20

Nov 23, 2019; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (6) carries the ball past Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back LaDarrius Bishop (24) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

2018: LSU 24, Arkansas 17

Oct 6, 2018; Gainesville, FL, USA; A detail view of LSU Tigers football helmets against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

2017: LSU 33, Arkansas 10

Nov 11, 2017; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks helmet during a timeout against LSU Tigers in the first quarter at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

2016: LSU 38, Arkansas 10

Nov 12, 2016; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks tight end Jeremy Sprinkle (83) stretches for the end zone during the fourth quarter of the game against the LSU Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. LSU won 38-10. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

2015: Arkansas 31, LSU 14

Nov 14, 2015; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back D.J. Dean (2) intercepts a pass intended for LSU Tigers wide receiver Malachi Dupre (15) in the end zone during the fourth quarter at Tiger Stadium. Arkansas Razorbacks defeated LSU 31-14. Mandatory Credit: Crystal LoGiudice-USA TODAY Sports

2014: Arkansas 17, LSU 0

Nov 15, 2014; Fayetteville, AR, USA; A fan takes a selfie picture with his iPhone of Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Brandon Allen (10) after the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the LSU Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The Arkansas Razorbacks defeat the LSU Tigers 17-0. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

2013: LSU 31, Arkansas 27

Nov 29, 2013; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Brandon Allen (10) prepares for the snap against the LSU Tigers in the first quarter at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Crystal LoGiudice-USA TODAY Sports

2012: LSU 20, Arkansas 13

Nov 23, 2012; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Louisiana State Tigers running back Jeremy Hill (33) carries the ball during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Stadium. LSU defeated Arkansas 20-13. Mandatory Credit: Beth Hall-USA TODAY Sports

