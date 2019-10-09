Uh oh: Giants rule four of their best offensive players out for game at Patriots

Even if the New York Giants offense was fully healthy, it was going to be a tough challenge against the New Engladn Patriots offense on Thursday night.

And they will not be healthy. Far from it.

Running back Saquon Barkley, his replacement Wayne Gallman, tight end Evan Engram and receiver Sterling Shepard have all been ruled out for the game against the Patriots, a game that can be live-streamed on the Yahoo Sports app.

Saquon Barkley (Ankle), Sterling Shepard (Concussion), Evan Engram (Knee), and Wayne Gallman (Concussion) ruled Out for #NYGvsNE pic.twitter.com/Za9p29wuLt — New York Giants (@Giants) October 9, 2019

The Patriots have the top-ranked defense in the NFL. This could get really ugly.

Saquon Barkley among Giants who are out

Barkley has been trying to beat his timetable to return from a high-ankle sprain, but that’s a tough injury to return from. The short week surely didn’t help his chances to play.

Gallman played well in his first game replacing Barkley, but a concussion will keep him out. Undrafted rookie Jon Hilliman, who has 19 career carries and 53 yards, is likely to start.

The top three pass catchers in the Giants offense are Barkley, Engram and Shepard in some order. Engram and Shepard will be missed by rookie quarterback Daniel Jones. Golden Tate will get plenty of targets on Thursday night, albeit against the league’s best secondary.

Patriots catch a break

The Patriots have caught some scheduling breaks. They have already faced the Redskins, Dolphins and Jets, three of the four winless teams in the NFL. Facing the Giants at home without those four offensive players shouldn’t be much of a challenge.

The Giants weren’t expected to win even with all those offensive players. Jones has given the Giants offense some new life, but it’ll be very tough for him with his most talented teammates sitting out.

The Patriots are the best team in football. It looks like their undefeated streak will be extended.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) after a Week 5 game. (Getty Images)

