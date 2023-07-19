Uh-oh. Former Arkansas coach Chad Morris is back in big-time college football

Apparently, you can go home again.

Again.

Former SMU and Arkansas head coach Chad Morris will return to big-time college football in the fall, as he has reportedly been hired to be an offensive analyst at Clemson. Morris held the same position last year at South Florida after his stint coaching high-school football in Texas ended uncerimoniously.

Morris was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Clemson from 2011-14 and helped turn the Tigers into a national powerhouse. He was so good at Clemson, in fact, he turned it into his first head coaching job at SMU. After three years with the Mustangs, he was hired at Arkansas.

Things did not go well. Arkansas went 2-10 in each of Morris’ two seasons and he didn’t even make it through the second year before being let go. Morris hadn’t resurfaced in power-conference football since until this week.

The gig with the Tigers this time is going to be voluntary, according to the Greenville News. Depending on how things go, it may lead to a full-time job in the near future.

Wouldn’t that be something?

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire