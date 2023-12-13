UH lands Farrington RB, Kamehameha D-end

Dec. 13—Both the state's leading rusher and a top pass rusher will be joining the University of Hawaii football team.

Sitani Mikaele, who gained 1, 626 yards as a Farrington High senior, and Tristan Waiamau-Galindo, a Kamehameha Schools defensive end who was credited with 12.5 sacks, have accepted 2024 offers from the Rainbow Warriors.

Mikaele said the "vibe " of the players and coaches factored largely in his decision. "They were respectful, " Mikaele said.

After "evaluating " other programs, Waiamau-Galindo decided UH was the overwhelmingly best fit.

"It really brought me back to : what kind of coach do I want to play for ?" Waiamau-Galindo said. "It came down to Coach (Timmy ) Chang. All the other coaches say : 'if you come here, you'll be great.' But Coach Chang's message is : 'if you come here, you can play for something great.' He's giving us the opportunity to show all athletes from around the world that Hawaii football is more than just football. Coach Chang is preparing us for another level. He's preparing us for life. Hawaii football is a family business."

Mikaele grew up in Waiahole Valley but spent a lot of time playing sports at Laie Park. During his first Pee Wee practice, he was handed the football and dashed laterally. "I ran straight toward the sidelines, " he recalled, laughing. "I thought it was a touchdown. But they knew I could run the ball."

He was moved to offensive guard, where he was buried on the depth chart, and eventually found success as a defensive end and linebacker. But in 2020, ahead of his freshman year, quarantine rules were implemented in response to the pandemic. Mikaele decided to stay with relatives in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., and play for the Kobe Bryant-founded Mamba Academy (now the Sports Academy ).

In January, he moved back to Oahu, attending Kahuku High for the spring semester. He then transferred to Farrington.

His trainer Michael Lafaele, a former UH lineman, suggested Mikaele's move to running back. At 5-10 and 235 pounds, Mikaele has been a force that defenses have struggled to contain. His breakout performance was 209 yards and three long touchdown runs against Nanakuli. No longer directionally challenged, Mikaele produced 19 touchdowns, 18 of of them on rushes. Mikaele said his elusive and physical styles are rooted in playing against his cousins at Laie Park when they were young.

Waiamau-Galindo, who is 6-3 and 240 pounds, is expected to compete at D-end, edge rusher or flat defender with the Warriors. "Wherever they want to put me, I'll give 100 %, " Waiamau-Galindo said.