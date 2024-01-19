UH finalizes hiring of Thurman, Morrison, Reinebold

Jan. 19—The University of Hawaii football team has finalized the hiring of Dennis Thurman, Dan Morrison and Jeff Reinebold to the coaching staff.

Linebackers coach Chris Brown also has been promoted to associate head coach.

Thurman will be the defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach. He was a two-time All-America safety at USC who played nine NFL seasons. Thurman has served as defensive coordinator with the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills. He spent the 2023 season as Colorado's quality control coach for defense under head coach Deion Sanders.

Morrison will be the co-offensive coordinator, pass-game coordinator and quarterbacks coach. For nine seasons through the 2008 Sugar Bowl, Morrison was UH's quarterbacks coach under June Jones. He helped develop record-setting quarterbacks Nick Rolovich, Timmy Chang and Colt Brennan. Chang is starting his third year as the Rainbow Warriors' head coach.

Reinebold was the Warriors' defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator in 2006 and 2007. He coached in the Canadian Football League last year.

Brown was a standout linebacker for the Warriors. He was an undrafted free agent who was affiliated with the Baltimore Ravens for three years.

Staff vacancies were created when UH did not renew the expiring contracts of co-offensive coordinator Ian Shoemaker, co-defensive coordinator Eti Ena, and cornerbacks coach Steve Irvine. Their contracts are set to expire this month.