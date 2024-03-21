UH Cougars head to first round of NCAA Tournament
The University of Houston men's basketball team had their team send off on Wednesday as they head off for the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
The University of Houston men's basketball team had their team send off on Wednesday as they head off for the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
UConn is leading the way on the men's side, while the women's bracket is coming down to just two teams this season.
The NCAA tournament begins in earnest with 16 games on Thursday.
UConn is the favorite, but there are at least eight others who are legit contenders to cut down the nets in April.
Everyone seems to think UConn will win it all this season.
The NCAA men's tournament field is set, and it's time to start filling out your bracket.
The first weekend of March Madness is one of the biggest sports betting events of the year.
Selection Sunday is here.
March Madness is damn near perfect. If anything, the 'First Four' should be wiped out.
The road to a championship once again goes through undefeated South Carolina, which secured its second consecutive No. 1 overall seed.
How can the betting world guide bracket picks?
Not sure how to proceed with your NCAA bracket? Let us help.
The Huskies are +400 to win it all after earning the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA men's tournament.
Kentucky, UConn and Baylor all have multiple players who could be lottery picks this year.
Wins by New Mexico, NC State, Oregon, Temple and UAB bumped three teams off the bubble.
Who's the No. 1 overall seed? Who's the final No. 1 seed? Who stands out among the strongest collection of bubble teams in years? The committee has some tough calls to make.
The Cougars won the best basketball conference in the country by two games in their first season in the Big 12.
The first automatic bids are punched. Now it's a waiting game for most teams.
The big advantage of being the No. 1 overall seed is typically the opportunity to pick your path to the Final Four. But this year, that may not be a factor.
The list of bubble teams includes a recent national champion and a perennial power with a 24-year tournament streak on the line.
Almost 350 programs enter their conference tournaments with visions of securing an NCAA tournament bid.