UH baseball coach Hill has 'Bows closing in on their most wins since 2010

May 23—1/3

Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / MAY 3

Coach Rich Hill clapped during a game.

2/3

Swipe or click to see more

DERREN IHA / UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII ATHLETICS

The UH seniors making their final home appearances this week are, from left, Stone Miyao, DallasJ Duarte, Trevor Ichimura, Connor Harrison, Randy Abshier, Tai Atkins, Nainoa Cardinez, Sean Rimmer, Tyler Dyball, Aaron Ujimori, Kyson Donahue, Jake Tsukada, Blake Hiraki and Naighel Alii Calderon.

3/3

Swipe or click to see more

STAR-ADVERTISER

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors Head Coach Rich Hill.

Select an option below to continue reading this premium story.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? to continue reading.

Get unlimited access

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

On the map of Rich Hill's three years as Hawaii baseball's head coach, the Rainbow Warriors are "here":

>> Winners of 13 of 14 games heading into tonight's opener of a three-game, season-ending series against Cal State Fullerton at Les Murakami.

>> A victory short of their most since going 35-28 in 2010, the last year they qualified for an NCAA regional.

>> Preparing for aloha ball for 14 seniors and, maybe, two juniors who are draft-eligible prospects (shortstop Jordan Donahue and catcher Austin Machado).

Hill acknowledged the 'Bows have yet to earn a trophy or postseason berth. With an RPI that fluctuates around No. 70, the 'Bows are unlikely to join UC Santa Barbara and UC Irvine in the regionals. While the goals remain, Hill also recalled the path in which he left a successful 23-year stint at the University of San Diego to accept the UH coaching job in June 2021.

"There were some rough moments in the first few years of getting this thing to where it is now," said Hill, referencing the 'Bows rebounding from a 3-6 start in league play in 2022 to winning 16 of their next 21 Big West games. Last year, the 'Bows won seven of their final nine to finish 18-12 in the Big West. This season, they have rallied after suffering early three-game sweeps to UCSB and UCI.

"It's a testament to these guys, and a testament to perseverance, a great staff," Hill said of the strong finishes the past three years, beginning with that 2022 season. "Some days, I had to peel myself off the Pali Highway cement with a spatula ... and then other days you're riding high in the saddle. And that's kind of like life. It just mirrored that. I think we broke through in a big way with all the things that we've accomplished. ... I'm always looking ahead. I'm always looking through the windshield, and it's that next step of bringing a championship to Hawaii."

This season, Hill has followed his formula of versatility in the lineup and the pitching rotation. DallasJ Duarte, a sixth-year senior, caught and played left field last weekend. Kyson Donahue has played every field position except catcher and center field during his UH career. Freshman third baseman Elijah Ickes can play every infield position. Jared Quandt began his career as a catcher and now is a right fielder. Nainoa Cardinez went from catcher to pitcher this year.

"From a position player's standpoint, these guys are just ballers," Hill said. "They're baseball players."

Last Sunday, Itsuki Takemoto, a freshman from Japan, was used as a designated hitter and relief pitcher. While at USD, Hill coached several pitcher/hitters, including Josh Romanski, Louie Lechich, Kevin Reese and Troy Conyers.

Hill also has not cemented any pitcher into a specific role. Relievers Brayden Marx, Sebastian Gonzalez and Takemoto have started games. Last weekend, Connor Harrison started the opener and came back two days later as a reliever. Harrison, who set the UH record for career relief appearances (70), has started the last two weeks.

"I've never bought into being a starter or reliever," Hill said. "You're on the slab. You're trying to execute a pitch. So I don't know what that has to do with being a starter or reliever, other than your preparation mentally and your preparation physically. Once you stand out there, it's about delivering a pitch."

In contrast, inexperience and injuries have created fewer options for Fullerton, which enters the series 16-35 overall and 7-20 in the Big West.

Tonight's starter Mikiah Negrete, a second-year freshman who transferred from San Diego, has had an uneven season. Christian Rodriguez missed last season while recovering from an elbow injury. But Seth Tomczak has been the Titans' best pitcher, with five saves, a 1.36 ERA and an average of 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Head coach Jason Dietrich is hesitant to convert relievers Jason Blood, Peyton Jones and Andrew Morones into starters. "I can use one of those guys as a starter, but if we're in a ball game, I've got to attack that ball game with our best guys," Dietrich said.

The Titans are 7-21 in games decided by three or fewer runs. "We've been in a lot of ball games, but unfortunately we're not finding ways to win," Dietrich said.

Their lineup also has been inconsistent beyond third baseman Eli Lopez and first baseman Nico Regino. The Titans have struck out once every 3.8 plate appearances. Last weekend, the Titans beat UC Irvine 9-2, then struck out 16 times in an 18-4 loss the next day.

Big West Baseball

At Les Murakami Stadium

Hawaii (34-16, 17-10 BW) vs. Cal State Fullerton (16-35, 7-20 BW)

>> Schedule: 6:35 p.m. today, Friday; 4:05 p.m. Saturday

>> TV: Spectrum Sports

>> Radio: 1420-AM/92.7-FM

>> Streaming: Spectrum Sports/ESPN+