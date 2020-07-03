Ugo Amadi using experience against Davante Adams as motivation

Seahawks cornerback Ugo Amadi has a sour taste in his mouth over the end of his rookie season.

In Seattle’s Divisional Round loss to the Green Bay Packers, the Seahawks were trailing 28-23 with 2:19 left to play and the Packers facing a third-and-8 from their own 22-yard line. A failure to convert and the Seahawks take over with momentum against a gassed Green Bay defense and a chance to advance to the NFC Championship.

Amadi drew a coverage assignment against Packers star Davante Adams in the slot. Adams quickly dispatched of Amadi on a fade route and hauled in a 32-yard completion that effectively served as the nail in the coffin on Seattle’s season.

It’s a memory that hasn’t escaped Amadi’s thoughts and one that he is using as motivation to improve into his second season with the Seahawks.

“I was thrown in the fire, and it was tough,” Amadi said, via Joe Fann of NBC Sports Northwest. “I knew who I was going against, but all of my offseason training has been all about that. That’s something that I can’t forget. That’s something I’ve been preparing for – my technique, my feet, my hands, my eye coordination – all that stuff.”

Adams carried the Green Bay offense against Seattle with eight catches for 160 and two touchdowns. Amadi was among the defenders Adams was able to take advantage multiple times to help carry the Packers into the NFC Championship. Amadi has watched the performance multiple times as he gets ready for training camp to being in a few weeks.

“Whenever you don’t play well, it’s hard to watch it,” he said. “Everyone wants to watch themselves doing good, but it’s hard for them to watch themselves doing bad. I’ve watched that game and play so many times.”

Amadi was a fourth round pick out of the University of Oregon by the Seahawks last season. He spent the first half of the year mainly as a special teams option behind veteran nickel cornerback Jamar Taylor. With Seattle also playing a large amount of base defense even against three receiver sets, it also limited his chances to get on the field defensively.

While the Seahawks added Quinton Dunbar to their cornerback mix this offseason, Amadi remains a likely candidate to get more chances as the team’s nickel back this season. He’s hoping the memory of Adams getting the best of him in January will help make him a better player this season for Seattle.

“I’ve always had that mentality, that my job is always at risk every day I come to work,” he said. “For me personally, I need to make sure I’m just as sharp as everybody out there and make sure that my iron is just as sharp as everybody out there. I’ve got to come back in shape and know the playbook.

“I’ve got to do everything right. There is no room for error for me. I’m only worried about myself, the man in the mirror.”

