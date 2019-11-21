He had quite the career in Oregon's secondary. His hard work, leadership and high football I.Q. earned him the Lombardi Trophy his senior season. He was selected in the fourth-round (No. 132 overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. Now, Ugo Amadi is reflecting on his time with the Oregon Ducks as they inch closer to a berth in the College Football playoff.

[RELATED]: It appears to be Ugo Amadi time for the Seahawks

"It's just crazy how all that works man. I don't think they'll [the CFP committee] put a Pac-12 team in but I feel like they [Oregon] deserves a shot. Especially with what the scores been looking like and the teams they've been playing."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Will Oregon pass the CFP committee's eye test? Hypothetically, if Oregon can defeat Utah in the Pac-12 title game, will that be enough to pass up a potential one-loss Big 12 team in Oklahoma or a one-loss, no SEC champion team in Alabama?

Regardless, Amadi has high praise for Cristobal in just his second year as Oregon head coach.

"I wish them nothing but the best. Coach Cristobal has done great there in his second year. You only lose one game? That's saying a lot."

The future is in good hands with Cristobal. After former head coach Willie Taggart left the program in 2017 for his "dream job" at Florida State, the players created a petition for Cristobal (the former offensive line coach at the time) to be promoted to head coach.

It worked and it's paying off for the No. 6 Ducks who have a chance at a College Football Playoff this season.

MORE ON THE DUCKS

How Oregon can avoid disatruous defeat to Arizona State

Keeping up with the Johnsons: Best friends with a serious competition

Juwan Johnson's 'Big Brother' advice to Mycah Pittman

Story continues

Ugo Amadi admires Coach Cristobal's achievements at alma mater originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest