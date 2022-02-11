Ugly play during Duke basketball game at Clemson results in ejection

Duke’s final trip to Clemson in coach Mike Krzyzewski’s career took a nasty turn late in the first half on Thursday night.

Clemson’s David Collins was ejected after he undercut Duke’s Wendell Moore as Moore dunked on a breakaway drive with 3:01 to play in the half at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Moore crashed the ground hard, causing Krzyzewski to storm off the Duke bench in anger and onto the court. The play happened at the end of the court nearest the Clemson bench.

Officials separated the players and immediately signaled an intentional foul on Collins. Moore got to his feet quickly.

The 74-year-old Krzyzewski, who is retiring after this season, was all the way down by the Clemson bench yelling in disapproval.

After the officials reviewed the play using video replay, Collins was ejected and a Flagrant 2 foul was assessed.

Clemson coach Brad Brownell brought Collins down to the Duke bench area, where they both appeared to apologize to Krzyzewski and the Blue Devils. Collins could be seen pointing to his chest, taking blame for the play.

Krzyzewski embraced both and then Collins left the court.